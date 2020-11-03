Week 10 Friday Night Lights Football Playoff Heroes - 11-Man (Part One)

Curtis Swain led the Wahoo defense with 10 tackles (7 solos), Gavin Pokorny also had 10 (7 solos), Kolterman matched that with his 10 stops (5 solos) and Malachi Bordovsky added 8 stops with 6 solo tackles in there.

Colin Ludvig, by the way, has 1,384 yards with 16 touchdowns thus far in 2020.

*Nigel Bridger, Max Buttenbach - Lincoln Southeast - Crete transfer Nigel Bridger ran for 151 yards on 18 carries with TD dashes of 8 and 17 yards in the Knights 31-7 playoff win over Columbus. Sophomore Max Buttenbach added 111 yards on 18 touches with a pair of 2 yard scoring runs in the win. Nataniel Gifford, of course, led the Southeast defense with 11 tackles and now has 56 for the year.

Michael Andel, Kyle Napier-David Aquinas - Junior fullback Michael Andel punished the Norfolk Catholic defense with his 140 yards on 27 carries in the Monarchs 27-10 win over the Knights, but it was Kyle Napier that provided the scoring punch.

Napier picked off a Cayden Cunningham aerial, turning it into a 55 yard pick six to open up the scoring for Aqiunas. The senior leader also hit the end zone with a pair of fourth quarter runs covering 11 and 15 yards.