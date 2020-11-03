Week 10 Friday Night Lights Football Playoff Heroes - 11-Man (Part Two)

Just the appearance of Cade Wiseman on the field for this Sutton squad makes a huge difference, so we’ll see how much it means when the Mustangs travel to Fremont Friday to take on Class C-2, #1 Archbishop Bergan.

*Koa McIntyre, Gavin Logemann-Fremont Bergan - The C-2 top ranked Knights kept rolling along in the opening round of the C-2 playoffs last Friday, turning back 16th seeded Lincoln Lutheran, 55-15. The great Koa McIntyre was razor sharp in his passing game, hitting 10 of 13 aerials for 212 yards and five touchdowns.

Jarrett Boggs carried only twice for Archbishop Bergan, but both went for touchdowns. He also caught 3 passes for 89 yards, one of which was a scoring catch. Kind of the same deal with wideout Gavin Logemann, who caught 4 passes for 87 yards. Three of those four catches were touchdown receptions.

And about that Knights defense. Twenty three different players, including five freshman, made tackles in the win.

Oh, and by the way, if you are waiting for Bergan to graduate all the talent off this current squad, don’t hold your breath. Most of this team’s talent is situated in its JUNIOR class.