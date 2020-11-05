Week 10 Friday Night Lights Football Playoff Heroes - 8-Man, 6-Man

That sets up a HUGE battle for Stanton in Benkleman on Friday afternoon with Class D-1, #1 seed Dundy County/Stratton. Kickoff is set for 2:00 Mountain Time.

*Caleb Busch-Burwell - Junior RB exploded for 301 yards on 30 carries and touchdown runs of 11, 18, 45, 9, 50 and 14 yards in the Longhorns playoff win over a fine, but young Howells-Dodge team. Coach Mike Spiers young Jaguars actually had an 8-2 first quarter lead before Burwell erupted for 48 points in the middle two quarters (21-27) before the Longhorns capped things off with the 50-14 triumph.

Thus far in 2020, Caleb Busch has rolled fo 1,642 yards on 174 carries and 38 touchdowns for the undefeated Burwell Longhorns. And YES, QB Barak Birch CAN throw the football. He has completed 65 of 108 passes for 1,001 yards and 29 touchdowns, so if you are seeing this Burwell team in action soon and hoping they were primarily a ground attack, that’s just wishful thinking.

*Tyson Dankert-Kenesaw - Raced for 276 yards on 20 carries with scoring jaunts of 74, 45, 35 and 16 yards in the Blue Devils 64-26 over Allen. Dankert also fired a 25 yard touchdown pass to sophomore Joe Katzberg and returned a fumble 25 yards for another score. Dankert also made 7 tackles on defense for super Coach Craig Schnitzler’s Kenesaw squad.