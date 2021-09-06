Week 2 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part 1

It was just a week ago that Pederson ran 35 times for 248 yards and scored all three Millard West touchdowns in a 35-21 loss to Elkhorn South. That’s 572 yards and 7 TDs in two weeks by the Wildcat senior, who ran for 951 yards in 2020 for Kirk Peterson’s squad.

*Trevin Wendt-Pleasanton - Junior standout zipped for 256 yards on 20 carries and TD runs of 47, 48, 44, 27 yards in the Bulldogs hard-fought 34-14 win over a pesky Axtell team. Wednt also caught a pair of passes for 62 yards and made 10 stops on defense. Wendt’s pal Chase Pawloski led the defense with 11.5 stops and 2.5 tackles for losses.

Wendt, by the way, has one of the biggest yards/per/carry in the state with his 13.9 stat. The dude has only carried the ball 29 times, yet has bolted for 402 yards and 7 TDs in Pleasanton’s first two contests. Trevin Wendt is a special player.

*Zane Flores, Dragons Defense-Gretna - While Flores was shredding the Omaha Central “D” with his 20-25 passing for 218 yards and a TD, the Gretna defense was busy stuffing the Omaha Central rushing game to the tune of 38 yards on 30 attempts. If you recall, Omaha Central ran for 428 yards against Columbus a week ago.

Flores, who has thrown for 3,299 career yards, tossed a 40 yard scoring stroke to classmate Joe Roll in the game.