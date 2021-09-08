Week 2 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part 2

With linebackers like Dalton Baumgart (5-11, 180), Cameron Augenbaugh (5-11, 180), Braden Widick (6-1, 205), Caden Hinton (6-2, 180), and of course Meneses, not many teams are going to rack up the points on Plattsmouth.

*Drew Knust, Carlos Collazo, Mack Owens, Carsen Staehr, Koby Nachtigal, Kyle Peterson-Aurora - Knust, the gutty 170 junior quarterback, completed 15 of 23 passes for 153 yards and 2 TDs, rushed 11 times for 73 yards and bolted for first downs when the Huskies needed them the most. Carlos Collazo took over the bulk of the running back duties after Mack Owens was relegated to play defense during the middle two quarters.

Collazo scored THREE HUGE touchdowns in the game. The first, an opening drive 4 yard screen pass catch that gave Aurroa an 8-0 lead. The second, a 17 yard run that pulled Aurora within 21-14 with 5:04 left in the 2nd. The other was a highlight reel 19 yard screen pass reception that lifted the Huskies to within 48-44 with 3:30 left in the 4th. Carlos finished with 53 yards on 12 touches and those two scoring pass receptions.

Mack Owens, despite limited action on offense, still powered his way for 56 yards on a dozen carries and a 5 yard TD ramble.