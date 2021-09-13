Week 3 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part 1

I’ll get to see this team again next Friday afternoon at Central Valley and again in Spalding when the Chargers entertain Humphrey St. Francis. And a couple of other things to remember about Cory Valasek’s current football team.

Tony Berger booted all but two kickoffs into the endzone for touchbacks in that Osmond win, so more likely than not, Riverside’s remaining opponents will be starting the majority offensive drives on their own 15 yard line.

The second thing, or PLAYER to keep in mind, is freshman Jack Molt, who is one of the fastest freshman in Nebraska, having pulled off 2nd, 3rd and 3rd places respectively in the 200, 100 meter dashes, and 100 meter hurdles at the State Middle School Track Meet in Gothenburg in Mid May as an 8th GRADER.

Jack Molt will be one of the deadliest return men in 8-Man football before this season is over.

*Caleb Busch-Burwell - Busch, last year’s Nebraska high school football state rushing champ, absolutely exploded for a massive 407 yards on 35 carries and 8 touchdowns in the Longhorns 55-12 win over Aiden Kuester and the Neligh-Oakdale Warriors. The ultrasonic Busch ran for touchdowns covering 50, 53, 19, 3, 11, 73, 5 and 59 yards in that impressive win in Neligh.