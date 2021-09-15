Week 3 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part 2

The senior now has 585 yards in three games for the 1-2 Cardinals.

*Jake Garcia-Omaha Gross - Junior All-State candidate ran for 169 yards on 27 touches with a pair of touchdowns (6, 2 yards) in the 55-27 loss to Omaha Skutt last Thursday. You may recall, the punishing Garcia bolted for 1,051 yards last season as a sophomore. This kid can flat out run the football, friends!

*Carlos Collazo-Aurora - The Huskies do not release stats that I can find, but I know Collazo ran at least 8 times for 136 yards in the Scottsbluff game unless there were penalty flags that I didn’t catch on film. The Aurora senior ran unbelievably tough and was a standout on defense in the loss to Bennington too. Bottom line here is this. I don’t need stats to tell you Carlos Collazo is a BALLER.

If you have the opportunity to see this young man play live, do it! Carlos is such an inspiration to the game of high school football the way he approaches the game. Any coach in the state would take a dozen Carlos Collazos on their team.