Week 4 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part One

Moore ran for 799 yards as a sophomore with trio of hundred plus rushing games to his credit. The Fremont junior is already at 651 yards rushing this season.

*Koa McIntyre-Fremont Bergan - There is another junior in the city of Fremont that is tearing it up and he would be Archbishop Bergan quarterback, Koa McIntyre. In the Knights easy 56-6 over Omaha Concordia, the speed demon carried the ball 3 times and scored three times, rushing for 161 yards. McIntyre also threw 5 passes and completed 5 passes, good for 59 yards and touchdown tosses to Cal Janke (24 yards) and Zane McIntyre (18 yards). Koa also had 3 tackles on defense and a 68 yard Pick 6.

For the season, McIntyre has rushed for 636 yards on just 47 touches (13.6/carry) and scored 10 times. The junior sensation has also completed 36 of 63 passes for 457 yards with 9 touchdowns with just 2 picks. His total yardage figure after 4 games this fall- 1,095 yards.

And, remember Koa McIntyre placed 2nd in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes as a FRESHMAN two years ago at the State TRack Meet to the great Dylan Kautz of Norfolk Catholic. McIntyre blazed to times of :10.9 and 22.1 respectively at Omaha Burke that Saturday in 2019. Yes, he IS indeed a speed demon on the football as well.