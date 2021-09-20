Week 4 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part One

That’s how tough those kids are in Palmer that play for Coach Nathan Glause. They can appear overwhelmed in losses to top notch teams like St. Francis, but then explode when they are evenly matched on the field.

*Dominic Rezac-Omaha Westside - Set the school Single Game Rushing record with his 308 yards on 26 carries in the Warriors 47-19 win over Papillion LV South. Dominic’s 308 yards bettered the previous record of 307 set by Collins Okafor back in 2007. Rezac scored four touchdowns in the win, those runs covering 55, 19, 14 and 48 yards. The flashy senior raised his 2021 four game rushing total to 606 yards (6 TDs).

*Nathan Pederson-Millard West - I’m beginning to wonder if anyone but Millard South can stop Nathan Pederson, and I’m not too sure about that if the two Millard schools meet again in the playoffs. Last week in the Wildcats 37-14 win at Kearney, Pederson rushed 34 times for 226 yards with short TD blasts of 1 and 2 yards.

Yes, #1 Millard South held Nate to 59 yards, but his remaining three outings were; 248 yards against Elkhorn South, a massive 324 big ones vs. Millard North and the 226 in the Kearney game. That’s 214.3 yards per, friends. Take away that Millard South game and Pederson is rushing at a pace of 266 yards’game. That’s scary.