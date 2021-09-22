Week 4 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part Two

Landon’s 2 yard run and 34 yard scoring strike to Sean Coventry in the 2nd quarter even had the O’Neill Eagles on top at halftime, 28-21.

West Point-Beemer then outscored O’Neill 41-13 in the 2nd half, but Classen kept producing with touchdown passes to Sean Coventry (13 yds) and Clay Shaw (23 yards) in the 4th stanza.

For the year, Landon Classen has thrown for 555 yards with 5 TDs and rushed for another 316 yards with 7 TDs for the 1-3 Eagles. Oh yes, he also has 25 tackles on defense with 18 solo stops in there.

*Evan Kastens, Eddie Johnson, Trey Jackson, Riley Marsh-Waverly - Kastens and Marsh combined for 285 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns and Trey Jackson threw for 3 more scores as Waverly held off GI Northwest 41-34 at Waverly. Kastens, just a sophomore, sped for 150 yards on 20 carries with touchdown runs of 8 and 3 yards, while Eddie Johnson was adding 135 yards on 13 carries that included an electrifying 80 yard touchdown run.

Senior Riley Marsh caught 3 of Jackson’s passes for 93 yards, two of which went for touchdowns (65, 22 yd receptions).

This was a monumental win for Waverly, who is still playing without All-State quarterback candidate Cole Murray. On defense junior Cooper Skrobecki had a big game with a fumble recovery and an interception.