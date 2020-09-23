Week 4 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part Two

Collins, who carried the mail on 41 of Adams Central’s 44 rushing plays, scored from 1, 9 and 34 yards out (every A/C touchdown) as the Patriots built a 21-0 lead, then held on. Hyatt Collins, in his first season as THEE MAN in that Adams Central backfield, has exploded for 653 yards in four games (67, 173, 149 and 271 yard outings) with four TDs.

That stifling Patriot defense was paced by the great Slade Smith, who posted 14 tackles (3 solos). Blaine Peak added 10 (all assists), while Cam Foster and Jacob Eckhardt both picked off passes in the game. And keep in mind, one of A/C’s best defensive players, Oaklyn Smith, Slades bro, is still out nursing an injury.

Adams Central is ranked #1 in Class C-1 for the third straight week in the World-Herald with remaining games against Wood River/Shelton (0-4), pass happy Central City (1-2), Kearney Catholic (2-1), St. Paul (2-1) and improving 2-2 Fillmore Central.

*Alec Langan-McCook - 6-2, 220 pound Bison RB broke loose for 209 yards and touchdown runs of 81, 1, 3 and 50 yards in McCook’s 41-13 win over Seward. Langan is faster than you think, especially his quickness in hitting the holes created by that Bison O-Line. And once the Runaway Bison gets rolling, not many wish to meet Mr. Langan head on, as illustrated by his 81 yard touchdown burst on McCook’s very first play from scrimmage.