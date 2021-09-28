Week 5 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part 1

*Alex Christo, Cardinals Offensive Line - Boone Central - 5-11, 140 pound junior backup quarterback drew the first starting assignment of his varsity career and came through like an All-State performer. Filling in for injured starter Brandon Benes, Christo completed 10 of 24 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. The junior also ran for 124 yards on 20 carries that included a crucial 26 yard scoring gallop last in the going.

Prior to this game, Christo had thrown one pass in 2021 (Central City game) and was one for two a year ago, the only completion of his career going for a touchdown.

BUT, when you you have the following gentlemen blocking and providing pass protection against the #1 team in C-1, no less, you are in good hands.

Here are the members of that superb Boone Central O-Line (L-R in photo); #50 Trent Patzel (6-3, 240, Sophomore), #65 Carson Maricle (5-11, 190, Sr.), #58 David Figgner (5-1, 245, Sr.), #55 Hank Hudson (6-0, 210, Sophomore), #57 Dakota Rose (6-1, 285, Sr.) and Garrett Rasmussen (6-2, 235, Sr.)

You think these guys are for real? Think about this. This group opened gaps for Christo, Parker Borer, Cody Maricle and others for 222 rushing yards. That means the Cardinals out rushed the mighty Pierce Bluejays 222 to 175. Yeah, these boys are for real.