Week 5 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part 2

After 5 games, Hurlburt has rushed 70 times for 684 yards (9.6 per) and 12 TDs. Not far behind is Racek with his 77 totes for 669 yards (8.7 per) and 8 touchdowns. The only team to beat the Chanticleers thus far this season is Norfolk Catholic back on September 10th (30-7), but Hurlburt still ran for 149 yards and Racek 112.

When you think of the talent the 2020 State C-2 champion Ord Chants lost through graduation, it is incredible what this team is doing, especially Dylan Hurlburt and Gage Racek, who played in the shadows of All-State sensations QB Zach Smith and all-world RB Tommy Stevens.

*Jaxon Wayand, Eli Vondra-Milford - I’ll guarantee you without a shadow of a doubt that Nebraska City never wants to see these two guys again on a football field. Eagles Quarterback Jaxon Weyand, a Crete transfer, rambled for 251 yards on just 11 carries (22.8 per) and touchdown scampers of 38, 24 and 75 yards in Milford’s 56-28 win over the Pioneers.

RB Eli Vondra, who accumulated over 1,100 all-purpose yards in 2020, added 149 yards rushing with scoring runs of 5, 57 and 4 yards.