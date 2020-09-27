Week 5 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part One

*Nick Blevins-Weeping Water - The 5-7, 140 pound quarterback rushed for 157 yards on 5 carries in the Indians 62-14 victory over Cedar Bluffs. Blevins found the end zone on 4 of those five touches, going 5, 55, 70, and 23 yards for the TDs.

Blevins, a senior, now has 425 yards this season for 4-1 Weeping Water after rushing for 877 yards a year ago.

*Cody Marcus, Drew Lewandowski, Ty Calleroz-Arcadia/Loup City - Quarterback Cody Marcus hooked up with Drew Lewandowski for a pair of touchdown passes in the resurgent Rebels 46-18 victory over Ravenna. Lewandowski had touchdown receptions of 6 and 58 yards from Marcus, while RB Ty Calleroz gained 85 yards on 21 attempts and powered his way for short TD bursts of 2, 3 and 2 yards.

*Kale Jensen-Central City - It doesn’t get much better than Central City’s Kale Jensen when it comes to passing yardage in this state. Columbus Lakeview found that out when Jensen tore up the Vikings by hitting 25 of 33 for 346 yards and 5 TDS in the Bison’s 57-8 win. The 6-0, 185 pound JUNIOR also ran for 87 yards on 14 carries and another touchdown in the Bison win.