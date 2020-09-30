Week 5 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part Three

Now, Pius is just 2-3 on the season, but when a wide receiver catches a pair of touchdown passes for a team that puts the ball in the air only 22.7% of the time…...it’s a big deal.

Head coach Jim Kearney credits his offensive and defensive lines for making this win possible, and the man is 100% correct. Your offense always has a chance to flourish when you have one of the finest line coaches in the country in Jim Hansen, whom I think is as good they come…...anywhere..

Now, anyone close to this Pius X program knows the familiar last name of EASLEY. Drew Easley is the nephew of Jim Hansen and cousin of Charlie Easley (Pius X and Husker basketball). Will the Thunderbolts ever run out of those Easley bloodlines? As we speak, there are FOUR Easley cousins that are currently involved in sports at Pius.

There is Sam Easley (Charlie’s little Bro), who does basketball and track, Sophie Gallahger and Cora Thomas, who do volleyball, and of course Drew Easley. Oh, those Bloodlines.

By the way, Drew has 13 receptions for 197 yards and 3 touchdowns thus far in 2020 (4 games). That is a TD grab every 4th time he catches a pass.