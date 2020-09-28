Week 5 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part Two

*Brenden Knapp, Eli Larsen, Tommy Wroblewski-St. Paul - Wildcat QB Brenden Knapp was right on target with 5 of his 7 passes in St. Paul’s 70-6 win over Fillmore Central. Knapp ended his night with 156 yards passing and saw 4 of his 5 completions go for touchdowns. Knapp also broke a 65 yard run for a touchdown in the romp.

Knapp found Wyoming commit Tommy Wroblewski for a pair of 1st quarter scoring strikes covering 64 and 24 yards, then hit Eli Larsen with a 33 yard scoring toss in the 2nd period and found Logan Vogal for a 46 yard TD pass in the 3rd.

Eli Larsen extended his regular season streak of 100 yard plus to 12, by rolling for 115 yards on 11 carries, which included a 60 yard scoring dash. Mr. Larsen is edging closer and closer to that 5,000 yard career rushing mark, currently having rushed for a monster 4,489 yards in 37 career games.

St. Paul has remaining regular season games with Wood River-Shelton, Central City, Adams Central and Twin River before the post season begins. Under normal circumstances, one would assume gaining 611 yards in 4 games would be well within reach for an Eli Larsen, but with the COVID thing always lurking, you never know when a game is going to be cancelled.

But, I’m guessing my friend Eli will be a member of the 5,000 Career Rushing Club before this 2020 season is in the books.