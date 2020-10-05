Week 6 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part 1

Eli Larson is 6-0, 210 pounds. Is the 6 foot tall holding him back? Are the D1 schools going by the old saying “the difference between Division I and Division II is TWO INCHES?

All I know at this point is that Eli Larson is just 298 yards away from 5000 career rushing yards and that folks, is rare air.

*Matthew Schuster-Ashland-Greenwood - Brian Schuster’s boy is getting stronger every week. In the Bluejays 51-14 win over Malcolm, Matthew exploded for a career best 227 yards on just 14 touches and five touchdowns. Schuster’s scoring runs came from 61, 1, 5, 46, and 48 yards away.

Matthew Schuster now has 862 yards (13 TDs) in 6 games for the 6-0 and Class C -1 and second ranked Bluejays.

**1000 Yard Rusher Alert - Second Time Around**

*Eli Belina-Howells-Dodge - The Howells-Dodge junior ran for 314 yards on a grueling 37 carries with 5 touchdowns, and that was in a losing cause, as Stanton topped the Jaguars 42-36. Belina;s TD runs came from 42, 65, 1, 59 and 24 yards away. Levi’s big night elevated his 2020 rushing total to 1,104 yards (17 TDs).

Future Hall of Fame Coach Mike Spiers and his young Howells-Dodge team still sport a 4-2 record on the season and are rated #10 in Eight-Man One this week.