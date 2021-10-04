Week 6 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part 1

After 6 games in 2021, Mains has 1,040 yards rushing with 10 touchdowns and has completed 56% of his 89 passes for 514 yards (3 TDs).

*Zane Flores-Gretna - Junior quarterback had a banner night in the Dragons 49-14 victory over Omaha Skutt with nearly all the damage coming in the first half. Flores torched the SkyHawk defense to the tune of 14 of 17 passes for 300 yards and SIX touchdowns. The more shocking news is that 287 of those 300 yards came in the opening half, with 193 in the first quarter, no less.

Zane Flores threw TD strikes to Bradyn Chaney (80, 7 yards), Mick Huber (25, 66 yards), Caleb Schell (11 yards) and Joe Roll (7 yards). That gives Flores 1,306 yards passing through 6 games with 14 TDs and just 2 picks. More importantly, his Gretna Dragons are now 6-0.

The amazing Zane Flores has started for Gretna from Day One of his Freshman season. I mean, the dude wasn’t even old enough to have a driver's license when he opened his career against Millard South. That 2019 season, Flores still completed 60% of his passes for 1,235 yards and 7 touchdowns. Yes there were 7 interceptions that freshman season, but those are a thing of the past these days.