Week 6 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part 2

McCart’s season has been special to say the least. West Holt dropped their first two games of the season to D-1, #1 Burwell (45-0) and undefeated Lutheran High NE (30-26), In those two games, McCart rushed for just 107 yards and no TDs. Since then, in the last 4 games (all wins), Caid McCart has rushed for 944 yards and scored 15 touchdowns.

BALLER!

*Cole Murray-Waverly - I can imagine how good it was for the Waverly football team to have this guy back at the offensive controls. Now as far as Beatrice was concerned, not so much. Murray’s offensive numbers weren’t gaudy, but his 4 touchdowns, along with some ferocious defense by the Vikings, spelled a long night for Beatrice. Like a 56 to 7 long night

Murray, who missed Waverly’s loss to Elkhorn and win over GI Northwest, was 6 of 9 passing in the 56-7 win over Beatrice, which included a TD pass to Riley Marsh (11 yards), Murray also ran 11 times for 104 yards. BUT, 4 of those 11 carries were good for touchdown runs of 17, 8, 5 and 15 yards. And about that Vikings Defense. All they did was hold Beatrice to 186 total yards for the night.

The Vikings are currently 4-2 and rated #4 in Class B.

*1000 Yard Rusher Alert*