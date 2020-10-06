Week 6 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part 2

*Rylan Aguallo-Mitchell - Rushed 21 times for 86 yards and scored the only touchdown for the Tigers in their shocking 28-6 loss to Gothenburg. The jet-propelled Aguallo now has 1,029 yards on the year for Mitchell, who was undefeated before the Gothenburg loss.

*1000 Yard Rusher Alert*

*Bryce Reed -Osceola - Averaged 28.6 yards a carry in Osceola’s 100-42 trouncing of Nebraska Lutheran. Reed carried only 9 times in the route, but ran for 255 yards and SIX touchdowns. That vaults the 5-11, 170 pound senior over the 1000 yard rushing plateau, putting him at 1,004 for the year.

Reed has really caught fire the past two games, rushing for 555 yards and 11 touchdowns. We all know Reed cannot average 28.6 yards a tote, but the speedy senior is averaging 16.2 yards every single time he rushes the football.

*Carter Sintek-Fremont - 5-11, 155 pound junior quarterback led Fremont to their 5th victory in 6 starts, when he completed 15 of 22 passes for 237 yards and 4 TDs in the Tigers 28-7 win over Lincoln North Star. Sintek started the 2020 season as the backup to Jack Cooper (1,812 yards/16 TDs in 2019), but took over the starting job when Cooper went down with an injury during the 2nd offensive series of the season.