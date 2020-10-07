Week 6 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part 3

*1000 Yard Rusher Alert*

*Evan Haisch-Laurel-Concord-Coleridge - The 6-1, 195 pound junior running back was a definitely a thorn in Plainview’s side last week in the Bears 50-14 win over the Pirates. Haisch powered his way to 268 yards on 27 carries with touchdown runs of 25, 30, 23, 4 and 49 yards in the romp. That vaults Haisch overe the one thousand yard rushing mark and sets him at 1,046 yards going into Bears big matchup with undefeated Wakefield this week.

Haisch has also caught five passes for 110 yards and a score this season, made 40 tackles defense and does the Bears punting, averaging 35 yards a boot.

I like this young man’s running style, especially his ability to plant his foot, change directions and go very quickly. The entire stop and go process by the 195 pound junior almost seems to appear in one smooth motion, enabling Evan to gain a step on his defenders and often times breaking into the clear.

I saw this kid play against Cross County in the opening round of the D-1 playoffs a year ago, and was really impressed by the sophomore’s versatility. That night, Evan Haisch carried the ball 4 times for 11 yards, caught 4 passes for 30 yards with a touchdown catch thrown in there, returned a pair of kickoffs for good yardage and made 3 solo stops on defense in the Bears 60-26 loss.