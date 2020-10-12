Week 7 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part One

*Rylan Aguallo-Mitchell - The Tiger speed burner torched the Ogallala defense with 296 yards on 36 carries and touchdown sprints 63, 2 and 66 yards in Mitchell’s 55-39 win over the Indians. Aguallo also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score and caught a 20 yard scoring pass from QB Ryan Thyne. He also made 4 stops on defense and honestly, how much more can a man do in a single game?

That vaults Rylan Aguallo to the top of the Class C-1 rushing charts with his 1,325 yards (13 rushing TDs). The amazing Tiger back now has 1,712 All-Purpose Yards in 7 games for 6-1 Mitchell.

*1000 Yard Rusher Alert*

*Gabe Esacalente-Winside - The 6-2, 165 pound junior captain fired up for 284 yards on 21 carries and SIX touchdowns in the Wildcats 48-22 win over Wausa. Gabe hit paydirt from 23, 3, 9, 11, 1 and 50 yards out and caught a 45 yard touchdown pass from Art Escalante (bro?) Escalente has started fast in 2020 and never let up on the gas pedal, accumulating 1,131 yards rushing on 116 carries (9.8/pop) with 22 TDs. Gabe also has 10 pass receptions for 213 yards and 4 TDs, and has made 41 tackles on defense with a pair of Interceptions to go with those tackles.

Winside is currently 5-2 on the season, but has yet to crack the crowded and tough Eight-Man 2 ratings.