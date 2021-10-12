Week 7 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part One

For the season, Stout has 1,251 yards passing with 20 TDs, 244 rushing yards (5 TDs), 2 pass receptions, both for touchdowns, 42 tackles and 6 interceptions on defense. Kramer has 45 receptions for 736 yards and 11 TDs, 389 rushing yards with another 11 scores, is 4 of 5 passing for 138 yards and the two TD passes to Stout and has 61 tackles on defense with 10 for losses.

And, Medicine Valley’s 2021 record? 5-2 overall record with an unblemished 4-0 D-2, District 10 record with one game remaining against an 0-7 Maywood/Hayes Center squad. These Raiders are going to be a scary playoff draw for someone in the opening round of the D-2 playoffs.

*Evan Haisch-Laurel-Concord-Coleridge - All-State RB ripped off 217 yards and 7 touchdowns on 17 carries in the Bears 64-46 mastery of Wakefield. Haisch escaped for scores on runs of 6, 5, 45, 15, 26, 17 and 6 yards in the high scoring affair, increasing his season rushing total to 1,345 yards with 23 TDs. Haisch also registered 13 tackles in the game. In the past two games, Haisch has rushed for 517 yards on 35 touches with 12 TDs.

In 16 games this year and last season. Evan Haisch has 14 hundred yard plus rushing games and 7 games over 200 yards rushing. Just mind-boggling. The 6-1 Bears have a huge one this Friday with undefeated Lutheran High NE. The winner gets the Class D-1, District 6 crown.