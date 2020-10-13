Week 7 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part Two

So, how good is first year Badger quarterback Kale Bird, the 5-10, 165 pound senior? Well, consider this: In seven games, Bird trails only Hastings Jarrett Synek in Class B passing yardage. Through those seven outings, with an only loss to powerhouse Omaha Skutt (28-25), Kale is 88 of 142 in the passing department, good for 1,492 yards and 15 touchdowns. It doesn’t stop there.

You definitely do not want Bird taking off out of that Bennington backfield either, as witnessed by his 673 yards rushing on 90 carries and 9 touchdowns.

Bird has one of the quickest plant and cut moves I’ve seen, regardless of class, this season. Bird;s runs almost look like a video that skips a frame or two and sees him at one location on the field, then the next position you see the dude 4 or 5 yards yards downfield without you the viewer, knowing what just took place. Quick as a wink.

This Bennington crew is an awful dangerous football team who can strike for a score in an instant at anytime or any place on the football field

*Coulter Thiele, Knights “D”-Oakland-Craig - The Flanker was at it again in Oaklnd-Craig’s 50-14 win over Class C-2, 5th rated Hartington Cedar Catholic. Thiele carried just 9 times but gained 113 yards, reaching the end zone twice on runs of 41 and 6 yards.