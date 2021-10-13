Week 7 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part Two

This is a good Kearney Catholic football team here, as good as anyone in Class C-1 that I’ve seen live, and that includes Boone Central, Columbus Scotus, Pierce, Wayne, Adams Central, Columbus Lakeview and Wahoo. Remember, this Kearney Catholic team always seems to get tougher once the playoffs begin. That’s just the way it is and this bunch is not a good draw, especially in the opening round.

*1000 Yard Rusher Alert*

*Brady Cook-Fullerton - The 5-11, 175 pound junior may have played the game of his life in the Warriors 44-36 win over Palmer. Cook, who played quarterback in place of injured freshman Fletcher Dubas, rushed for a massive 253 yards and 4 touchdowns on 27 carries, completed 11 of 16 passes for 109 yards and a score, CAUGHT a 30 yard touchdown pass and amassed 17 solo tackles on defense.

Perhaps lost in the shuffle was the fact Brady Cook surpassed the coveted 1000 yard rushing plateau in the contest, giving the All-State candidate 1,039 yards (19 TDs) in 7 games this season.