Week 8 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part 1

When was the last time you saw THREE Pick Sixes in one game? Cedar Catholic will close out their 2020 regular season with a huge home game vs. Norfolk Catholic. The winner will be crowned Class C-2, District 3 champions and earn an automatic berth into the C-2 post-season which begins a week for Friday on October 30th. The loser will apparently make it considering the fact Cedar is currently 7th and Catholic 11th in the NSAA C-2 wild card standings.

*Morgan Rump-Blair - Bears quarterback achieved perfection in the passing department by hitting 10 of 10 aerials, good for 145 yards and scoring toss of 35 yards to Noah Osterhaus in Blair’s 50-0 victory over Ralston. Rump also rushed 6 times for 77 yards with short touchdown runs of 3 and 5 yards.

Morgan also booted 6 of 6 PATs and did all the kickoffs for the victorious Bears, who led 37-0 at the half.

For the season, Morgan Rump has hit 68% of his 134 throws for 1,276 yards and 13 TDs. Blair is a dangerous football team with Morgan Rump’s passing skills and three time 1000 yard rusher Dexter Larsen battering defenses with his power dashes.