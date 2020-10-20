Week 8 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part 2

Back to the Battle Creek victory, Scholting hit Logan Moeller for a pair of TD passes covering 28 and 43 yards and also connected with Dalton Delka for a 60 yard touchdown to open the game’s scoring.

Oh yeah, the Bluejays DID run the football against the Braves, like 329 yards worth. Tyler Race led all ball carriers with 132 yard on just 7 touches. Race broke free for TD runs of 67 and 26 yards. The Pierce defense was especially stingy against the run, holding Battle Creek’s 1,200 yard back Reece Bode to just TWO yards on 8 carries.

**1000 Yard Receiver Alert**-Second Time Around

*Julien Hearn - Neligh-Oakdale - It’s just plain and simple, you just do not see two time 1000 yard receivers in Nebraska high school football very often. Julien Hearn is the exception to the rule, as the Neligh-Oakdale renaissance man went over the 1000 yard receiving mark again in 2020 in the Warriors 52-18 victory over Nebraska Christian last Friday afternoon.

Hearn grabbed 5 receptions from sensational sophomore quarterback Aiden Kuester (pronounced KOOSTER) for 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 5-9, 160 pound do-it-all Hearn also rushed for 59 yards on 9 carries and scores two more times via the ground route.