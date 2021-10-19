Week 8 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part One

*Te’Shawn Porter-Omaha North - After not playing one down of football in 2020, the 5-9, 185 pound sophomore has emphatically cracked the 1000 yard rushing mark in 2021. Porter rambled for 290 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings 35-20 win over Fremont. That gives Te’Shawn 1,139 yards with 8 TDs after 8 games, with 478 of those yards coming the past two weeks.

*Carson Kudlacek-Hastings St. Cecilia - There is not much the 6-0, 165 pound junior quarterback cannot do for Coach Clint Head over there in the land of the Bluehawks. In last week’s 21-8 win over Sandy Creek, Kudlacek scored all three touchdowns and booted 2 of the three PATs, giving him 20 of the 21 points scored in the contest. The junior sensation ran for 113 yards on just 14 carries and those 3 scoring runs covering 13, 13 and 5 yards.

Kudlacek’s 8 game stats: 931 passing yards with 9 TDs and only one INT, 494 yards rushing with 10 more scores, 17 solo tackles on defense, 1 for 1 in the field goal department and 20 of 28 as far as PAT kicks are concerned.

This kid is truly a field leader for the resurgent St. Cecilia football team, who has fashioned a 7-1 record with seven consecutive victories.

*1000 Yard Rusher Alert*