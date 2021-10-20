Week 8 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part Three

*DeMarco Young-South Sioux City - Sped for 182 yards on 19 carries in the Cardinals 49-7 loss to Gross Catholic. Hey, you think this kid can’t run the football? Think again. Young, despite playing for a 2-6 football team, has compiled 1,173 yards rushing thus far in 2021.

*Gage Racek, Dylan Hurlburt-Ord - The Chanticleers 1-2 rushing punch was alive and well in Ord’s 56-0 win over Centura. Quarterback Racek gained 135 yards on 13 carries with a pair of TDs, while sophomore back Dylan Hurlburt wasn’t far off with his 119 yards and two TDs on 10 totes. Racek now has 983 yards rushing with one regular season game left with Hurlburt not that far back with 908 yards.

**1000 Yard Rusher Alert - 2nd Time Around**

*Micah Moore-Fremont - Bad news: Moore was held to 34 yards on 21 carries with no touchdowns in Fremont’s 35-20 loss to Omaha North. Good News: Those 34 yards lifted the hard running Tiger back over the 1000 yard rushing mark for the second consecutive season.

*Nate Pederson-Millard West - The unstoppable Pederson rambled for 150 yards on 24 carries and a 19 yard scoring run in the Wildcats heartbreaking 27-24 loss to North Platte. How good is Pederson? 1,340 yards and 13 touchdowns good. This young man is one of the best running backs in Class A, period.