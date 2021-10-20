Week 8 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part Two

Tate Thoene has 861 yards and 14 TDs through the air after 8 games with only one pick. Arens has caught 13 passes for 356 yards and 6 scores.

*Out of The Shadows Star Alert*

*Cam Kozeal-Millard South - Talk about coming through in the clutch, SLOTBACK Cam Kozeal moved to quarterback last week against Lincoln Northeast after star field general Gage Stenger hurt a hamstring against in Week 7. Kozeal, a 5-11, 185 pound junior with Division One Baseball offers from Vanderbilt, Aransas, Oregon State, North Carolina and Notre Dame, was money from the get go, completing 8 of 12 passes for 171 yards and 4 touchdowns, staking the Patriots to a 43-0 halftime advantage.

Kozeal did not play a down in the second half as Millard South went on to beat the Rockets 50-14 at Seacrest Field in Lincoln.

*Isaac Classen, Tanner Pfeifer-Humphrey St. Francis - Classen carried the mail 25 times for 158 yards, All-State QB Tanner Pfeifer completed 6 of 8 passes for 49 yards with a 14 yard scoring toss to Jaden Kosch in there. The Flyers star also scored three TDs on short blasts of 1, 4 and 6 yards. All this took place in St. Francis 38-6 win over Central Valley.