Week 9 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - 11-Man Football

*5000 Yard Career Rusher Alert*

Eli Larson-St. Paul - The St. Paul All-Stater that excels on both sides of the ball, surpassed the coveted 5000 yard career rushing mark in the Wildcats 69-6 victory over Twin River last week. Eli ran for 137 yards on just 7 carries to raise his career rushing total to 5,109 yards.

According to my research, Eli Larson became just the 52nd back in history to crack that five thousand yard mark and he nearly accomplished that the past three seasons, gaining 4,910 yards in 32 games. Larson rushed for just 199 yard his freshman year, so it is apparent what an accomplishment this is and of course it would have been difficult to do this without a superior blocking offensive line.

Larson currently ranks 45th on the list of 5000 yard career rushers with his 5,109 yards,

Larson, one of the most feared players in the state on both offense and defense, has rushed for 100 plus yards in 27 of his 32 games the past three seasons, scored at least one rushing touchdown in his last 33 consecutive games, and has scored a touchdown from nearly every conceivable position on a football field.

Eli’s career stats to date (41 games);

*Rushing, 5,109 yards-572 carries (8.9/per), 77 TDs.