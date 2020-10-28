Week 9 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - 8-Man, 6-Man Football

Thus far, Zelasney has rushed just the ball just 64 times, but has 584 yards and 24 touchdowns to show for it, a TD every third time he runs the pigskin. Although Zelasney rarely throws, he has hit 10 of 21 passes for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season.

And Kyle Sterup. Besides helping clear the way for 3,386 Osceola rushing yards (423.3/per game, 9.5 a pop), the 6-3, 220 pound Bulldog star has recorded an even one hundred tackles through 8 games. One Hundred, with 50 solo hurts.

People seem to forget, most of the returning players from that 2019 Osceola/High Plains state champion team were from Osceola and are now a force for the Bulldogs in 2020. To reach Lincoln again, the Bulldogs must beat Humphrey St. Francis this Friday and possibly Falls City Sacred Heart (if the Irish beat Creighton).

*Sutton Pohlman-Stanton - The 6-1, 190 pound Pohlman, absolutely one of Eight-Man football’s finest all-around players, ran for 157 yards on just 11 touches in the Mustangs 81-28 trouncing of Exeter-Milligan/Friend. That leaves Pohlman just three yards shy of the one thousand yard rushing mark as Stanton heads to Loup City this Fridayto face Arcadia/Loup City in a battle of two of Eight-Man 1 football’s most impressive teams. Kickoff is set for 6 PM.