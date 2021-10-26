Week 9 Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part One

Then there’s Cool Hand Luke, I mean Devin, as in Devin Moore, who calmly stepped in to boot the game winning 18 yard field goal in the 3rd overtime. Moore was also a perfect 7 for 7 on PATs during the game. This season, Moore is 37 of 38 on PATs and 7 of 11 on field goal tries. Good as gold in my book.

*Marly Jensen-York - 5-9, 190 pound Renaissance Man did it all (as usual) in the Duke’s 14-7 win over Lexington in the season finale. Jensen rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown, caught two passes for 50 yards and logged 11 tackles with 2 sacks in the playoff qualifying win.

Here’s the deal on Marly Jensen. The dude tied the single game tackle record for York with 20 stops TWO weeks in a row this year. Right now, the All-State middle LB candidate has 137 tackles (37-103-137) and according to Coach Snodgrass is one of the best middle linebackers in York’s rich history. Considering they have had some great LB’s there over the years (Garrett Snodgrass York/Huskers might ring a bell), that is saying a bunch.

York will travel to Elkhorn for the first round of the Class B playoffs to meet the Antlers in the nightcap of a Class A/B playoff double-header this Friday. The York/Elkhorn kickoff is set for 4:00.