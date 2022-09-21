Week Four Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part Two

*Brady Cook, Aiden Norman, Tyler Gochenour-Fullerton - Cook and Norman combined for 453 yards rushing and 9 touchdowns in Fullerton’s wild 74-42 win over the Nebraska Lutheran Aerial Show. Brady Cook, who ran for over a thousand yards a year ago, scooted for 251 yards on 14 totes with 4 touchdowns. Aiden Norman really had himself a night with his 202 yards on 19 carries with 5 TDs. Aiden also returned a kickoff 79 yards for a score, made 6 solo tackles on defense, intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and converted 5 double PATS on runs.

Tyler Gochenour gave Nebraska Lutheran little or no chance to return kickoffs by booting 9 of 11 of them in the endzone for touchbacks. Brady Cook by the way, has 409 rushing yards to date with 8 touchdowns.

*Jackson Roberts-North Platte St. Pats - Two-time 1000 yard rushing Junior carries 9 times for 150 yards with TD runs of 27, 43 and 7 yards in the Irish 57-14 romp over Sutherland.

*Izaac Dickey, Jackson Lindburg, Alex Noyd-Cross County - In a 58-14 victory over an improved Twin River team, Izaac Dickey ran for 127 yards with 4 touchdowns, Jackson Lindburg added 103 yards with a TD and All-State Junior Alex Noyd garnered 18 tackles on defense and generally made life miserable for the Titans, as did the strongman Dickey, who made three “friendly” visits to the Twin River backfield resulting tackles for losses. He also recovered a fumble.

*Isaiah Weber-Gretna - 5-7, 170 pound junior erupted for 194 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on 20 carries in the Dragons 49-20 victory over Millard South. Weber also had 4 receptions for 40 yards and made 2 solo stops on defense, which included a sack. Weber’s 2022 rushing total shot up to 457 yards to date.

*Evan Hansen-Millard North - Mustang quarterback made #1 Omaha Westside work a little bit before the Warriors finally put away Millard North 35-23. The 5-9, 155 pound junior ran 21 times for 183 yards including a 43 yard TD which put the Mustangs up 14-7 at the time.

Hansen also completed 10 of 20 passes for 145 yards and a 9 yard scoring pass to Dre Thomas. Evan Hansen has 472 yards passing (5 TDs) and 389 yards rushing (4 TDs) after 4 games for the 2-2 Mustangs.

*Caleb Richardson, Jace Chrisman-Grand Island - In the Islanders 27-14 win over a speedy Lincoln High team, Richardson ran 20 times for 117 yards with a 6 yard scoring dash, while team leader Jace Chrisman added 100 yards on 13 carries.

*Charmar Brown-Creighton Prep - Another big night for the shift senior in the Jays 31-7 win over Millard West. “Marty” rambled for 150 yards on 25 carries and two TDs, giving his 756 yards (9 TDs) for the year.

*Tadd TeBrink-Crete - Rolled through the Schuyler “D” with his 227 yards and 3 TDs on 25 carries in the Cardinals 28-7 win over the Warriors.

*Braeden Stull, Korbin Gribble, Josiah Mobly-Scottsbluff - Bluffs QB completed 7 of 10 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the Bearcats narrow 20-17 over a pretty salty York team. Stull’s two scoring tosses went to Korbin Gribble (27 yds), Josiah Mobly (57 yds).

*Walker Ott, Hunter Palmer-Wisner-Pilger - In the Gators 44-32 win over Pender, quarterback Walker Ott hit 7--12 passes for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns (55 run, Pick 6), and Hunter Palmer added 129 yards on 23 carries with TD gallops of 21 and 5 yards.

Ott’s scoring passes were handled by Palmer (23 yds) and Devin Schultz (25 yds)

*Evan Kastons-Waverly - Junior escaped for 177 yards on 17 carries with touchdown runs of 23 and 77 yards in Waverly’s 42-0 shutout of Norris.

*Jake Ryan-Minden - The Whippet RB rushed 17 times for 148 yards and scoring runs of 48 and 24 yards in the 44-26 win over The Fairbury Aerial Show

*Jax Biehl, Jackson Martin-Fairbury - The famous Jax Biehl to Jackson Martin hookup accounted for every touchdown (31, 8 17, 43 yards) in the Jeffs 44-25 loss to an ever improving Minden team. Biehl, The C-1 Aerial King thus far in 2002, has thrown for a whopping 1,279 yards and 20 touchdowns in just 4 games while senior classmate Jackson Martin has hauled in 29 of Biehl’s 72 pass completions for a monster 659 yards and 9 TDs.

We’re talking about just 4 games here. You don’t suppose Biehl and Martin play a little catch during the summer, do you?

*Ben Ely, Caden Fry, Brooks Armstrong-Red Cloud - The Warriors finally shook off Pawnee City for a 55-30 win last week after the Indians built up a 30-20 lead halfway through the 2nd quarter. Ely blew up the Pawnee defense with his 232 yards on 22 carries with TD runs of 39, 1 and 4 yards. He also completed 6 of 11 passes for 101 yards and a 15 yard TD strike to Caden Fry.

Fry not only had 7 receptions for 116 yards, but caught 3 more touchdown passes (17, 4, 5 yds) from Brooks Armstrong in the 6-Man battle.

*Isaac Classen-Humphrey St. Francis - 9 carries, 131 yards and three touchdowns in the Flyers 68-12 win over East Butler. Mason Geilenkirchen (try getting that name on the back of a St. Frans jersey) registered both a rushing and receiving touchdown

*Trey Connell-South Loup - Ran for 132 yards on 2 carries and all three touchdowns (1, 55, 3 yds) in the Bobcats 32-22 loss to Sandhills-Thedford. Connell has racked up 547 yards and 8 TDs thus far in 2022.

*Luke Kasten-Potter-Dix - The King of 6-Man Football was never better in the #1 Coyotes 63-0 win over Sioux County. The solid gold Kasten rolled for 145 yards on 9 carries and FIVE touchdowns and 9 tackles (2 sacks on defense) in limited action.

Luke Kasten’s Career stats to date: Passing-3,172 yards with 56 TDs/13 INTs. Rushing: 3,024 yards (51 TDs). Receiving-554 yards (8 TDs). Defense-355 tackles with 82 TFL and 20 sacks, 7 Interceptions, 6 Fumble Recoveries with 2 FR touchdowns in just 32 games.

*Kaden Hunt-Winside - 152 yards on just 9 carries and a 66 yard TD gallop for Mr. Hunt in Winside’s 50-8 win over Walthill.

*Trev Peters-Heartland (Henderson) - Laid 4 touchdowns on McCool Junction in the Huskies 70-0 beat down of the Mustangs. The fleet-footed Peters scored on rushing touchdowns covering 68, 47 and 46 yards and also recorded a 39 yard Pick 6 in the rout.

This Trev Peters is an outstanding athlete that I’ve seen live on the gridiron and the hardwood.

*Gage Mintken, Dylan Young-Hay Springs - The Hawks lost a 44-42 heartbreaker to Arthur County, but that didn’t slow down Mintken and Young.

Gage Mintken escaped for 173 yards on 31 carries with 3 TDs, while QB Dylan Young was sharp, completing 7 of 12 passes for 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns, one of which was a sparkling 66 yard scoring pass to Mintken.

*Beau Knapp to Trent Watkins-Elm Creek - The Knapp to Watkins 42 yard Hail Mary pass completion at the gun brought down Central Valley 52-48.

*Kason Loomis-Bridgeport - 167 yards and FOUR TDs on just 12 carries in limited duty in Bridgeport’s 71-18 win over Hemingford. Loomis, who rushed for 1000 yards on the nose in 2021, is already at 875 yards (15 TDs) after 4 games this Fall.

*Kyle Kasik-Clarkson-Leigh - A fine night for the great Kasik, who ran for a modest 118 yards on 17 touches and FOUR touchdowns in the Patriots 54-26 win over a pesky Shelby/Rising City squad.

*Preston Larson-Giltner - 6-0, 180 pound junior ran for 128 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown in a 28-12 loss to High Plains Community. Larson, who has 443 yard rushing after 4 games, also caught a pair of passes for 32 yards and made 16 tackles on defense.