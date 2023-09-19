*Chase Evans, Jensen Anderson, Quinn Rosno, Dawson Kissinger-Hastings St. Cecilia - It was quite the game for St. Cecilia in that 29-26 win over 3rd rated Wahoo Neumann last Friday at historic Duncan Field. Senior Chase Evans was unreal in this one, rushing 29 times for 160 yards with 3 TDs (all from 4 yards out). He also completed 11 of 21 throws for 167 yards, including the stunning winning 8 yard TD touchdown pass to Quinn Rosno with just :26.6 ticks left in the contest. Evans also had 7 tackles on defense!

Rosno also ran tough, battering straight into the heart of the great Neumann defense for 99 yards on 19 totes. He ALSO had 7 stops on defense.

The amazing Jensen Anderson caught 6 Evans passes for 116 yards, returned a punt 22 yards, brought 2 kickoffs back for 22 yards, put one of his three punts inside the Neumann 20, made 2 tackles and intercepted a pass in the endzone on the game’s final play to seal the Bluehawks win.

Finally, All-State defender Dawson Kissinger was a real sparkler on defense with his 12 tackles (7 solos).

This is a fine Class C-2 football team who suffered some big-time graduation losses from their fine 2022 squad. Coach Clint Head and staff have done a magnificent job moving puzzle pieces into place to make this 2023 version of St. Cecilia football a serious contender in C-2.

*Cash Buttenback-Lincoln Southeast - Cut loose for a massive 231 yards and 17 carries with a touchdown in the Knights 42-16 win over Lincoln North Star. Coming into this game, Buttenback had rushed for a total of 154 yards in three outings.

*Keenan Valverde-Pierce - Proved why he is one of the best running backs in the state by taking off for 268 yards on 36 carries with 4 touchdown runs covering 14, 16, 3, 42 yards during the Bluejays big 37-28 road win over previously undefeated Omaha Roncalli. The 2022 All-State RB also kicked a 36 field goal in the game. That raises Valverde’s 4 game rushing total to an unofficial 759 yards with 10 TDs.

*Jett Thomalla, Amerion Jackson, Dylan Kuhl-Millard South - The Sophomore pass/catch connection of Jett Thomalla to Amerion Jackson hooked up for a pair of touchdowns in the Patriots convincing 38-7 win over Gretna. Thomalla ended the night completing 16-27 passes for 201 yards and the two TD strikes to Jackson, who caught 8 aerials for 122 yards. Junior Dylan Kuhl not only caught 2 passes for 50 yards on offense, but was a menace defensively, picking off 2 passes and pouncing on a Gretna fumble.

*Zac McLeay-Creighton Prep - 6-0, 180 pound senior posted 23 tackles (13 solos) in Prep’s heartbreaking 27-24 loss to Gretna. The free safety has 77 tackles in just four games for 1-3 Creighton Prep, with 39 solos. BALLER!

*Nolan Maas-Waverly - 6-2, 195 pound senior quarterback ran for 117 yards on 19 carries with 4 TDs (17, 7, 8, 6 runs) and completed 19 of 33 passes for 114 yards in the Vikings 27-22 win over pesky Norris. That improves Waverly’s record to 5-0 before they hit the road for two stern tests versus York, then Scottsbluff.

*Emmitt Dirks, Seth Erikson-York - Dirks won the battle of sophomore quarterbacks in York’s 14-10 win at Scottsbluff. Dirks completed 10 of 15 passes for 156 yards with a 39 yard scoring toss to senior Carter Stenger. Seth Erikson was his usual dominating self, rushing 15 times for 44 yards and a TD, catching one pass for 29 yards and logging 17 tackles on defense.

This young Dirks kid is having a great rookie season, completing 50 of 83 passes (60.24%) for 653 yards and 5 TDs with only one INT.

*Drake Zimmerman, Dane Jacobsen-Ashland-Greenwood - Senior Drake Zimmerman punished the Auburn “D” to the tune of 207 yards on 25 carries and a TD while veteran QB Dane Jacobsen was throwing for 224 yards and a pair of scores in the Bluejays 35-0 shutout of Auburn.

*Trey Connell-South Loup - Bobcats quarterback erupted for a massive 307 yards on 37 carries and SIX touchdowns in an impressive 48-34 victory over a good Sandhills-Thedford squad. The 5-10, 175 pound senior also hit 5 of 7 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown and made 10 stops defensively. Connell, who also does the punting, recovered a fumble to finish off his stellar performance for the #1 Bobcats.

*Anthony Rezac, Christian Jones, Beau Ryan, Caleb Benning-Omaha Westside - Yet another sparkling performance for the senior field general Anthony Rezac in the Warriors 49-7 thumping of Millard North. The remarkable Rezac completed 6 of 7 passes for 155 yards and 2 TDs, carried the ball 9 times for 149 yards and 3 more scores for a monster 304 total yards. Jones caught a pair of passes for 91 yards (both TDs) and made 10 tackles on defense.

The rugged Beau Ryan made 11 tackles with 9 solo stops, while the ever present Caleb Benning chipped in 10 tackles (6 solos).

*Brady Bousquet-Elkhorn South - 145 yds rushing and two TDs in the Storms 32-21 win over Omaha Central.

*Parker Borer-Boone Central - Rambled for 189 yards on 29 touches and an important touchdown in the Cardinals 19-14 win over a fine Douglas County West team. The senior star also had one pass reception for 36 yards and a pair of stops on defense.

*Trent McCain, Dylan Hurlburt, Jordan Williams (FR), Chants “D-Ord - In the Chanticleers 65-6 win against an overmatched Gordon-Rushville team, McCain carried 20 times for 168 yards and two TDs, QB Dylan Hurlburt hit 7-9 passes for 98 yards and 2 TDs, rushed for 83 yards on 15 carries amd a pair of score and made 7 tackles on defense.

The freshman Jordan Williams had only 3 carries, but made them count by gaining 157 big ones, including an 81 yard TD dash. And the ORD Defense was so stingy they stuffed Gordon-Rushville to a minus 15 yards of offense for the entire evening.

*Grady Kelly-Central Valley - Spectacular junior exploded for 244 yards on just 14 carries (20 yards/per tote) and FIVE touchdowns in the Cougars 75-0 blowout of Elm Creek. This is the THIRD game in a row that Grady Kelly has scored FIVE TDs.

*Michael Dickens, Ben Jorgensen, Brayden McCorkindale -Tri-County NE - In a huge 52-41 win over Wakefield, Michael Dickens racked 233 yards rushing on 18 carries and 2 TDs, Ben Jorgensen added 102 more yards on 12 totes and two more touchdowns, while Brayden McCorkindale nearly made it a 100 yard rusher Hat Trick with his 99 yards on 11 tries and, you guessed it, two TDs.

*Kale Gustafson, Jackson Winslow, Brycen Kula-Osceola - In Osceola’s 60-22 win over Palmer; All-Stater Kale Gustafson rushed 9 times for 146 yards and 4 TDs, freshman Jackson Winslow ran 11 times for 119 yards a 2 TDS and fellow freshman Brycen Kula chipped in 84 more rushing yards on 13 tries with a pair of scores, all part of the Bulldogs 448 rushing yard rampage. Osceola also picked off four Palmer passes.

*Ryland Garretson-McCool Junction - 6-0, 187 pound senior rambled for 169 yards on 21 carries and two scores in the Mustangs 36-24 win over Heartland (Henderson).

*Izak Doty, Luke Holly-Sidney - Did these two Red Raider studs stand out in Sidney’s wild 42-35 win over Mitchell or what? Quarterback Izak Doty was incredible, hitting 6 of 11 throws for 203 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran the ball a dozen times for 153 yards and two more TDs. Speedster Luke Holly carried just 10 times but managed 132 yards and a touchdown run.

For the year, Doty has completed 34 of 55 passes for 621 yards/7 TDs and compiled 575 yards on 80 carries and 7 TDs. Holly has scooted for 465 yards on 61 touches and 6 TDs.

*Dez Smith-Mitchell - Tiger standout took rushing honors in that 42-35 loss to Sidney with his 224 yards on 30 totes with 3 TDs. Mr. Smith now has 559 yards rushing and 9 touchdowns for the season.

*Taylor Jacobs-Boys Town - The 5-6, 190 pound junior bull, ran for a massive 308 yards on 26 carries in the Cowboys 26-0 win over Falls City.

*Calvin Zimmerman-Centura - Senior broke loose for 174 yards on 30 touches and two scores in the Centurions 20-6 over Wood River, their first win of 2023. He also logged 11 tackles. Zimmerman is over halfway to a 1000 yard rushing season, having gained 552 yards in Centura’s first 4 games (4 TDs)

*Aiden Norman, Nolan Dubas-Fullerton - Second straight 100 yard rushing game for the talented Aiden Norman. The senior star rushed 22 times for 161 yards and 4 TDs in the Warriors 52-34 win over Nebraska Lutheran last Friday afternoon. Norman also added 11 tackles, as did Nolan Dubas, who also registered a pair of sacks in the contest.

*Caden Rezac, Harry Caskey-Ogallala - Senior RB Rezac went off for 178 yards rushing on just 13 touches and 4 touchdowns in the Indians 38-28 win over Gering. Air Force Academy commit Harry Caskey added 95 yards on the ground on 15 carries and a score, plus 16 big tackles on defense (8 solos)

*Jack Molt, Drew Carraher, Nicolas Berger-Riverside - Second big game in a row for junior speed merchant Jack Molt, who took off for 206 yards and 3 touchdowns on 13 carries in the Chargers 54-12 win over Nebraska Christian. Molt also caught 2 passes for 47 yards and another TD. Drew Carraher also had a big night running the football, gaining 126 yards on 10 totes with 2 TDS. He was also 4 of 7 through the air with 64 yards and a touchdown pass. Nicolas Berger was a bad man on defense, logging 12 stops with 7 solos.

*Graiden Ritner-Wilcox-Hildreth - Six-Man star was MONEY in Wilcox-Hildreth’s 59-14 win over Lewiston. The junior went 2 of 2 passing for 68 yards and a TD, rushed 9 times for an even hundred yards and two more scores, returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown and made 6 tackles on defense.

*Nolan Beccard-Nebraska City Lourdes - Beccard continues to be one of 8-Man football best athletes, completing 20 of 29 passes for a huge 308 yards and -2 TDs in Lourdes big 34-28 win over then unbeaten and unscored upon BDS. Beccards scoring tosses covered 25 yards to Brady Schnitzler and 44 yards to Levi Athens.