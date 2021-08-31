Week One Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part 1

Carry on Dylan.

*Blake Miller-Nebraska City Lourdes - The Irish eyes were definitely not smiling after Blake Miller and Company finished up with Falls City Sacred Heart last Friday. Miller, the Lourdes QB who has been named All-State in every sport but tiddly-winks, completed 22 of 28 passes for 245 yards and 4 touchdowns, rushed 15 times for 153 yards and another pair of scores and made 8 tackles in the Knights 59-42 win over the Irish.

The 6-2, 185 Miller is a BALLER, friends. After breaking his index finger early in the season a year ago, did he wait for it to heal to play again? Not a chance. They wrapped the finger, and he played TIGHT END for three games, catching 9 passes for a gigantic 397 yards and 3 TDs before returning to his regular quarterback slot. Incredible.

Blake’s quartet of touchdown passes were hauled in by Beau Lee (34, 35 yds), Zach Tesarek (25 yds) and RB Joe Kearney. Lee had 9 catches for 102 yards while Kearney received 8 for 68 big ones.

Blake Miller is an exceptional talent my friends. Just Exceptional. On one touchdown run of 56 yards, Miller took one step back on the Jug Brown turf, set sail through the left side of the Lourdes line, broke three tackles, cut back and outraced a Sacred Heart defender to the goal line. LOVE the way this lad plays the game…...any game.