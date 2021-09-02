Week One Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part 2

It’s almost a joke when Hosier breaks into the open. Last season as a sophomore, Cade ran for 578 yards and 9 touchdowns, but it was this last spring that opened my eyes. Hosier not only place 3rd to Isaiah Zelansney in the 100 (:11.2) and 6th in the 200 (:23.0), but Cade also WON the Long Jump by a foot (21’5.5) and WON the Triple Jump by nearly two feet, going 44’5.75”.

It’s no wonder opponents have no idea what the kid looks like because all they see is his backside pulling away for a TD. I WILL see this lad play in a live setting.

*Max Buettenback-Lincoln Southeast - Solid 6-1, 185 pound junior rushed 21 times for 174 yards and a pair of scores in the Knights 29-19 win over Omaha North. One of Buettenback’s TD runs was a stunning cut back 70 yard dash that eventually saw Max cruising down the Omaha North sideline. Buettenback also tossed a touchdown pass and made 3 tackles in the game. Mark this young man down for a thousand yard season in 2021 right now.