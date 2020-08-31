Week One Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part One

**Carter Seim, Isaac Noyd-Cross County - 1000 Yard Twins were playing the part of the two-headed rushing monster in the Cougars 56-34 win over Class D-1, No.1 Clarkson-Leigh last Friday in Leigh.
In the clash between D-1 #2 vs. #1, the Cross County speed burners combined for 357 yards rushing and 6 touchdowns in the big early season win. Fullback Christian Rystrom also kept the Patriot defense honest with his 60 yards on 6 carries, but it was Seim and Noyd who inflicted the major damage in the game.
Junior Carter Seim, who ran for 239 yards a week ago against Blue Hill, bolted for 184 yards on 17 carries against the #1 team in Class D-1. Seim also scored three touchdowns coming from 11, 20 and 76 yards out. The All-State candidate (on both sides of the ball) also made 13 tackles (6 solos) from his linebacker position on that Cougar “D”.
Swift footed Isaac Noyd was not far behind Seim with his 173 yards on 18 totes and touchdown runs covering 34, 58 and 2 yards. And the cool thing about Isaac Noyd’s yards? His 5-9, 215 pound FRESHMAN brother Alex was probably opening up some gaps for big bro to run through from his starting center position.
After just two games, Carter Seim has rushed for 423 yards and 8 TDs, while Noyd has gained 311 big ones with 4 scores.
Now, with super coach Hayden DeLano at the controls and other key players like All-State candidates Cory Hollinger (6-6, 215, TE/DE), 5-10, 200 pound OL/DL Lincoln Kelly and FB/SS Christian Rystrom (5-10, 170) in the mix, Cross County has all the pieces in place to make a deep playoff run in 2020.
This football team also has one of D-1’s most brutal schedules but as they always say, “to be the best, you have to beat the best.”
Carry on gentlemen.
*Heinrich Haarberg-Kearney Catholic - Husker Quarterback recruit played only the opening half against Wood River/Shelton, yet managed to complete 11 of 12 passes for 174 yards and 4 touchdowns. Haarberg, a 6-5, 200 pound specimen, also ran for a score in the opening half, which saw Kearney Catholic sprint out to a 52-0 lead.
The Stars went on to win 65-6 and will host Gothenburg next Friday.
*Noah Walters-Lincoln East - There was certainly nothing unlucky about Noah Walters #13 jersey last Friday against Lincoln Pius X. The 6-0, 185 pound junior QB completed 12 of 23 passes for 319 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Spartans opened up the 2020 season with a 40-20 win over the alway tough Thunderbolts.
Walters, who appears to have taken over quarterbacking duties at Lincoln East in Week 8 of last season, had some work to do last Friday after Pius scored on their first TWO snaps of the game.
The Thunderbolts Blake Vodicka had already scored on a 63 pitch play when Walters and his East offense went 4 and out. The very next play from scrimmage, Pius QB Colby Chappelle lofted an 80 yard touchdown pass to Joe Staab to make it 13-0, Bolts.
Noah Walters and company had some work to do. Walters, who said he wasn’t worried, answered right back with a pair of aerial touchdown strikes. The first covered 63 yards and was hauled in by Carter Glenn, the first of his three TD grabs, followed by an electrifying 81 yarder to Brayan Van Meter.
Glenn ended up with 3 catches for 140 yards and 2 TDs, Van Meter followed with 5 catches for 123 yards and a score. Walters also ran for a touchdown in the contest.
This young quarterback had some baptism by fire a year ago when he assumed the starting role at QB just in time to play Millard West, Grand Island to close out the regular season, then Bellevue West in the opening round of the playoffs. Thanks a lot Coach.
Lincoln East lost all three games, but Noah Walters, then a sophomore, completed 52 of 93 passes for 520 yards and 4 touchdowns during that three game stretch which is mighty impressive considering that competition.
No small wonder the junior quarterback had such a successful start to the 2020 season. Keep an eye on this kid. The name is NOAH WALTERS.
**Michael Kruntorad, Abram Scholting-Pierce - Kruntorad got it done on land and Scholting by air in the Bluejays resounding 55-38 win over St. Paul. Kruntorad, a 175 pound junior flyer, rushed for an even-steven 200 yards on 17 touches and registered long distance touchdown sprints of 74 and 50 yards in the game.
Scholting, a 170 pound sophomore starting his first game at quarterback for Pierce, completed 6 of his 13 pass attempts for 156 yards and a touchdown.
Both Kruntorad and Scholting were forces on defense for Coach Mark Brahmer as well. Kruntorad picked off a pass, setting up a Pierce touchdown, while Scholting thought he would just handle the scoring chores with his interception, bolting 96 yards for a Pick 6 in the waning moments of the game.
And you thought Pierce would be down this season after losing 17 of 22 starters from last years C-1 state runner-up team. Not a chance with Mark Brahmer at the controls.
*Rashad Madden-Ralston - Spectacular junior speedster exploded for 309 yards rushing on 27 carries with touchdown runs of 81, 14 and 72 yards as Ralston outlasted Beatrice 37-28. Madden sprinted for 1,128 yards a year ago as a sophomore for a 1-8 football team, taking some significant beatings along the way.
Madden is one of the most electrifying ball carriers in the state, possessing the ability to go the distance every time he touches the football.
*Cole Payton, Omaha Westside Defense - North Dakota State commit Cole Payton completed 7 of 14 passes for 130 yards in the Warriors 42-0 win over Creighton Prep last Thursday night. Those 130 yards included a sparkling 65 yard touchdown strike to Minnesota commit Avante Dickerson (3 catches-88 yds) the first play of the 2nd quarter. Payton also added 72 yards on 10 ground carries and a 7 yard TD run.
The entire Westside defense was also outstanding in the 2020 opener, really outstanding matter of fact, stuffing the Creighton Prep running game to the tune of 41 yards on 32 attempts. The Warrior defense also limited Prep to 6 of 17 passes for only 52 yards for the evening.
MJ Nelson-Nebraska City - 6-0, 180 junior QB completed 11 of 16 passes for 180 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Pioneers 36-6 win over Schuyler. Nelson connected with junior classmate Braden Thompson (5 catches-94 yds) for a pair of scores and hooked up with Riley Wehring twice (for 61 yards), with both receptions going for touchdowns.
*Austen Smith-Columbus Lakeview - 5-11, 205 pound running back, who missed all of last season, was ready and rarin’ to go in Lakeview’s impressive 62-0 pounding of Boys Town. Ready may be an understatement as Smith carried 14 times for 153 yards and hit the endzone from 2, 10, 46 and 31 yards out.
Smith also returned a fumble 2 yards for an additional score for Kurt Frenzen’s Vikings.
*Zane Flores-Gretna - Slick sophomore quarterback was sharp in the Dragons season opening 30-7 win over Lincoln Southwest, connecting on 16 of his 25 pass attempts for 169 yards and a pair of scores. Senior Jackson Alexander caught both of Flores scoring tosses, part of his 9 reception/144 yard night.
Running back Trevor Marshall also hooked up with Jackson Alexander for a stunning 91 yard touchdown pass, giving Gretna 260 passing yards for the night.
*Cade Wiseman-Sutton - Jet propelled Mustang quarterback ran for 228 yards on 22 touches and scored twice on the ground in Sutton’s 22-0 win over Grand Island Central Catholic. Wiseman also completed 3 of 5 passes for 59 yards and made 4 tackles on defense.
Big Joe Hinrichs and junior Jesse Herndon led the Sutton defense with 9 tackles each.
*Kobe Heitman-Hartington-Newcastle - 175 pound senior RB scored SIX touchdowns in Hartington-Newcastle’s 66-36 win over Randolph in the Wildcats season opener. Heitman tore things up on the ground with 262 yards on 22 carries and 3 TDs, but was equally impressive as a receiver, hauling in 4 passes for 37 yards. Three of Kobe’s 4 receptions went for scores…….and that sports fans, makes SIX TDs.
*Riley Sudbeck-Hartington-Newcastle - FRESHMAN quarterback completed 13 of 16 passes for 197 yards and SIX touchdowns in the Wildcats 66-36 win over Randolph. In addition to the 5-11, 155 pound freshman’s three TD passes to RB Kobe Heitman, add another trio of scoring tosses to 6-2, 200 pound junior Jake Peitz.
Peitz, who had 33 catches for 550 yards and 13 touchdowns a year ago, totalled 6 receptions in the game, good for a whopping 144 yards. Linebacker Carson Sudbeck led the Wildcat defense with 14 tackles after recording 102 a year ago.
*Kolby Blaser, Adam Van Cleave-Columbus Lakeview - Quarterback/Running Back duo hooked up 4 times for 132 yards, which included an 80 yard TD strike. Blaser, a 6-0, 160 pound junior, completed 7 of 10 passes for 151 yards in that 62-0 trouncing of Boys Town.
Van Cleave, who caught 29 passes for 419 yards and 5 TDs a year ago, is off to a flying start with his 4 reception/132 yard night against the Cowboys.
*Bryce Reed-Osceola - Tough, hard-nosed running senior rushed for 140 yards on 15 touches and hit paydirt from 65 and 8 yards out in the Bulldogs 69-36 win over Riverside in the scorching Cedar Rapids heat last Friday afternoon.
Osceola, who combined with High Plains in 2019 to win the Class D-2 state championship, is back on their own this Fall and doing very well, thank you.
Sophomore QB Isaiah Zelasney ran 19 times for 83 yards and a pair of TDs. Senior Carson Watts carried 17 times for 87 yards and also had a pair of scores in the opening day win. And, All-Stater Kyle Sterup (6-3, 210) was basically unblockable on defense and was a driving force in that Bulldog O-Line.
*Luke Kasten-Potter-Dix - 6-3, 155 pound Six-Man football quarterback had a night to remember in the Coyotes thrilling 36-30 win over Wallace. Kasten ran for 168 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries, completed 13 of 23 passes for 181 yards and 3 scores, and made an astounding 17 tackles on defense. Ten of those tackles, by the way, were solo stops, six coming behind the line of scrimmage.
Kasten’s favorite receiving target in the win was senior Javon Coyle, who reeled in 6 of Luke passes for 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Coach Dale Frerichs Coyotes will be much improved this season after going 1-7 a year ago
