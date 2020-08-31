Week One Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part One

**Carter Seim, Isaac Noyd-Cross County - 1000 Yard Twins were playing the part of the two-headed rushing monster in the Cougars 56-34 win over Class D-1, No.1 Clarkson-Leigh last Friday in Leigh.

In the clash between D-1 #2 vs. #1, the Cross County speed burners combined for 357 yards rushing and 6 touchdowns in the big early season win. Fullback Christian Rystrom also kept the Patriot defense honest with his 60 yards on 6 carries, but it was Seim and Noyd who inflicted the major damage in the game.

Junior Carter Seim, who ran for 239 yards a week ago against Blue Hill, bolted for 184 yards on 17 carries against the #1 team in Class D-1. Seim also scored three touchdowns coming from 11, 20 and 76 yards out. The All-State candidate (on both sides of the ball) also made 13 tackles (6 solos) from his linebacker position on that Cougar “D”.

Swift footed Isaac Noyd was not far behind Seim with his 173 yards on 18 totes and touchdown runs covering 34, 58 and 2 yards. And the cool thing about Isaac Noyd’s yards? His 5-9, 215 pound FRESHMAN brother Alex was probably opening up some gaps for big bro to run through from his starting center position.

After just two games, Carter Seim has rushed for 423 yards and 8 TDs, while Noyd has gained 311 big ones with 4 scores.