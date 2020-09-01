Week One Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part Two

Quinston added a 7th score in the 2nd quarter when he returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown, then notched his 8th of the afternoon on an 18 yard run in the 3rd.

So, the final stats saw Larson rush for 119 yards on just 7 touches with 5 TDs, catch 2 passes for 66 yards and a score and hit the endzone on defense and special teams as well.

*Jacob Diessner-Spalding Academy - Diessner, who will rival Heartland Lutheran’s Quinston Larsen for “Best Player in Nebraska 6-Man Football, was a one man wrecking crew in the Shamrocks 47-40 opening night win over defending 6-Man champion Harvard.

The 5-9, 145 pound Diessner ran 31 times for 265 yards and FIVE touchdowns, completed 4 of 8 passes for 138 yards and two scores, caught one pass for 8 yards, made 14 tackles on defense with 11 solo stops, caused a fumble, made an interception and blocked a field goal in the game. No, Diessner didn’t drive the bus home only because the game was in Spalding

*Braedyn Ollendick-Elkhorn Valley - Ollendick, one of 8-Man football’s top rated quarterbacks, certainly looked like it in Elkhorn Valley’s 38-12 win over Summerland (Clearwater/Orchard/Ewing).