Week Three Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part One

All four scoring passes were fielded by senior Brody Yant, who caught 9 aerials for a gigantic 250 yards. Yant’s 38 and 53 yard TD catches were thrown by Bose, while the 10 and 60 yard TD receptions were tossed by Berry.

Southern Valley’s 2020 Eight-Man football success, they are currently 1-1, is in sharp contrast to a year ago when the Eagles were forced to forfeit their final 6 games competing in the Class C-2, 11-Man football ranks. You may also recall that the 2019/2020 Eagles basketball team made a surprise appearance in the Class D-1 State Finals, losing to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.

Carter Bose has thrown for 365 yards and 4 TDs in hi first two games this season, as Southern Valley will travel to Elm Creek next Friday to take on an angry group who just suffered their first loss of the 2020 season to Amherst, 28-6.

*Hyatt Collins-Adams Central - Sophomore sensation continued his rushing laurels with 149 yards on 13 carries and TD bursts of 10, 21 and 45 yards, in the Patriots 49-14 win over Minden. Hyatt had 131 yards by halftime. Collins 149 yard output comes one week after a 173 yard/2 TD outburst in AC’s 24-7 win over then #1 rated Wahoo (C-1). The sophomore already has 379 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns after three games.