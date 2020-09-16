Week Three Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part Two

*Quade Myers, Serbando Diaz-Dundy County/Stratton - In a 68-22 win over previously unbeaten Perkins County, junior QB Quade Myers raced to 224 yards on just 9 carries with touchdown sprints of 73, 65 and 13 yards. Myers also spotted and nailed Lincoln Waters for a 50 yard scoring pass. Serbando Diaz added 171 yards on 13 carries with TD sprints of 65, 5, 1, and 13 yards.

Dundy was up 30-0 after a quarter, 62-0 by halftime against Perkins, thus eliminating any chance either Quade or Serbando would see second half action.

In two games, two time 1000 yard rusher Diaz has 405 yards, followed by Myers with 310. In their first two games of the 2020 campaign, the No.1 rated Tigers have scored 18 of their 19 total touchdowns on the ground, but opponents know better than to think Dundy cannot utilize the forward pass with Quade Myers back there in the Gun.

By the way, Dundy County/Stratton, who had their season opener with Julesburg, Colorado (five time 8-Man champion) cancelled because of Covid, has played only two games thus far in 2020. The Tigers host undefeated Hitchcock County this Friday, a team that has posted 68-6, 78-26, and 58-6 scores in their first three outings of the year.