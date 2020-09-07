Week Two Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part One

Tommy then suffered an injury in the spring of his sophomore year that required months of rehab. The very day he was cleared to get back into workouts preparing for his junior football season, he tore is right ACL. Tommy McEvoy would be forced to miss his entire junior year in football, basketball and track.

Despite this serious setback, the Clarkson-Leigh senior received attention from several Division One schools and even more D2 football programs, eventually landing a D1 offer from South Dakota University the last week in June this summer.

In this year’s season opener, a matchup of #1 Clarkson-Leigh and #2 Cross County, Tommy ran for 107 yards on 20 carries with two TDs, despite drawing heavy attention from a great defense.

Then last Friday, in Clarkson-Leigh’s win over Elmwood-Murdock, Touchdown Tommy made it look easy, as he had 30 times two years ago. He bolted through the line untouched and pulled way for 33 yard touchdown, pulling away from the defense with every stride

Then the unthinkable happened. McEvoy went to make a cut on his second carry and tore the ACL in his other knee (left).