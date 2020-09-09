Week Two Friday Night Lights Football Heroes - Part Two

*Hyatt Collins-Adams Central - Ladies and gentlemen, meet Adams Central’s new running threat, Hyatt Collins…...and he’s just a sophomore. All the 5-10, 175 pound 10th grader did last week was go into Wahoo’s house and rush for 173 yards on 35 carries and hit paydirt from 30 and 17 yards in the Patriots 24-7 win over Mighty Wahoo. It was Wahoo’s first home loss since 2016.

How do you go to Wahoo and beat the defending C-1 champions 24-7, let alone hold the Warriors to 105 yards rushing and 100 passing? Nice game plan, Coach Mulligan.

Anyway, about Collins. Last year as a freshman, he did appear in 7 games, carrying 16 times for 164 yards and 3 touchdowns. But when the guy got in the Patriots 2020 season opening 35-0 win over Holdrege and carries the ball 4 times fo 57 yards and two of those are touchdown runs (19, 41 yds), you know something is up.

All throughout Adams Central’s rich football history, there has always been a future star running back waiting in the shadows of the current thousand yard rusher for their opportunity to shine.