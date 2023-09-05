*Connor Rempe, Ethan Shaw, Cougar “D”-Sandy Creek - These Cougar junior classmates had themselves a whale of an afternoon in Sandy Creek’s 46-14 win over Riverside. The 5-7, 150 pound Rempe scored the Cougars first FIVE touchdowns of the game. In the opening quarter alone, Rempe had a pair of 5 yard runs and a 58 yard fumble return for scores. He then caught a 36 yard touchdown pass from QB Ethan Shaw, then scooted in from 16 yards out ... .all before halftime. 75 yards on 5 carries, one pass reception/1 TD, 5 solo tackles, 2 recovered fumbles and an interception. Rempe packed entire game statistics into ONE a half of football

Ethan Shaw, son of former Sandy Creek and Nebraska football star Brian Shaw, rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. The 3 year starter also threw the TD pass to Rempe and ran the quarterback option to perfection.

Nine different Sandy Creek defenders had tackles for losses, 16 TFLs in all.

*Connor Janda, Raiders O-Line, D-Line-Lawrence-Nelson - Janda, a 5-9, 165 senior quarterback, was a one man wrecking show in the Raiders 36-14 win over always tough Falls City Sacred Heart. Connor had to take on the workload when Lawrence-Nelson lost a starting RB early in the contest. Janda responded by following his O-line blocking for a massive 177 yards on a grueling 37 carries with 4 TDs right into the heart of the Sacred Heart defense. The Raider junior also completed 12 of 15 passes for 124 yards, made numerous stops on defense and harassed Irish quarterback Tate Wilcox all night, forcing him into quick throws.

Both Lawrence-Nelson lines were simply outstanding all evening, especially the O-Line, although the defense held Sacred Heart to less than 150 yards of total offense on the night.

*Dierks Nekoliczak, Grady Kelly, Landon Shoemaker-Central Valley - Senior Quarterback Dierks Nekoliczak completed 8 of 11 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars 52-6 win over High Plains. Junior RB Grady Kelly ripped off 150 yards on just 13 totes and FIVE touchdowns covering 3, 25, 68, 7 and 15 yards. The 68 yard touchdown was something to behold.

Freshman Landon Shoemaker was fabulous on defense, making 10 tackles and demonstrating solid, basic, hard knocking tackling skills. Juniors Taesian Soto and Zaden Wolf also logged 10 tackles for the Cougars.

This Central Valley football team is very good.

*Conor Booth-Wahoo Neumann - The Junior Nebraska recruit exploded for a massive 313 yards on just 14 totes and FIVE touchdowns in the Cavaliers 62-10 win over a shocked Lincoln Lutheran team. Booth escaped for 3 touchdown runs covering 64 yards (7:03 mark), 35 yards (4:33) and 68 yards (3:11 mark) on just 6 carries in the FIRST QUARTER alone.

*Parker Borer, Hank Hudson-Boone Central - Borer, who rambled for 190 yards in the season opener versus Broken Bow, topped that by going off for 202 yards on 20 carries (no Tds) in the Cardinals huge 42-7 over #1 rated Aurora. And, all Hank Hudson did was make 11 tackles (ALL solos) on defense and open gaping holes for Borer on offense. How good IS this Boone Central football team? This may be the year for Coach Hud.

*Payton Prestito, Tavien Pirtle-Papillion LaVista South - Prestito got ‘em on the ground, Pirtle got ‘em through the air in Papio’s 28-7 victory over Papillion LaVista South. Payton Prestito rushed 19 times for 149 yards, while quarterback Tavien Pirtle was near perfection, completing 11 of 12 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. Pirtle also carried ONE time for ONE yard and ONE touchdown in the win.

*Drake Zimmerman-Ashland-Greenwood - Did his part to keep his team in the game by rushing for 123 yards on 22 carries with an 8 yard touchdown run. He also caught 4 passes for 136 yards with scoring receptions covering 16 and 68 yards in that 28-21 loss to Wahoo. Ashland-Greenwood can right the ship with a victory at Aurora next Friday.

*Alex Wilcoxson, Isaiah Weber-Gretna - Quarterback Wilcoxson and running back Weber were instrumental in the Dragons 48-28 win over Omaha Central. The 5-11, 180 pound Wilcoxson completed 14 of 20 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns and added 93 yards rushing with an additional 3 scores on 14 carries in the rout. The great Isaiah Weber, who just missed a thousand yards rushing a year ago, ran 20 times for 172 yards and a TD in the Dragons convincing win. Weber has 293 yards rushing after two games in 2023.

*Sam Edmunds, Noah Bordovsky-Wahoo - Edmunds, the senior, picked off a Dane Jacobsen pass in the endzone to preserve the Wahoo 28-21 win over Ashland-Greenwood. Sam also caught an 8 yard TD pass from Jase Kaminski, broke up a pass, and blocked a punt. Noah Bordovsky carried a tiring 30 times for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns (2, 4 yards runs), including the game winner.

This Wahoo team is the Real Deal, having disposed of defending C-1 champion Pierce, the Ashland-Greenwood to open the 2023 season.

*Carter Nelson-Ainsworth - Have a minute? Here is Carter Nelson’s statline in the Bulldogs 66-0 shutout of Madison; 2 of 4 passing for One Yard/One Touchdown, 8 rushes for 148 yards/3 TDs, 2 receptions for 27 yards/2 TDs, 9 tackles (2 TFL), 6 kickoffs/6 touchbacks, 2 punts, 42.5 average/both inside the 20, a 32 yard punt return for score, and…………oh, that’s it. No words!

*Hunter Hoerle-CWC (Chambers/Wheeler Central) - The 6-2 170 pound quarterback ran for 165 yards on 23 totes and three touchdowns and made 15 tackles on defense in CWC's 28-24 loss to powerful Wausa. In just two games this Fall, Hoerle has 326 yards on the ground, 5 TDs and an amazing 29 tackles. BALLER!

*Chase Evans, Quinn Rosno, Dawson Kissinger-Hastings St. Cecilia - Evans, a converted running back, completed 9 of 18 passes for a touchdown and ran 19 times for 56 yards and another score in the Bluehawks 19-6 victory over Amherst. Rosno rushed for 97 yards on 23 carries and caught 3 passes for 51 yards and a TD. Rugged Dawson Kissinger had 14 tackles (10 solos, 3 TFLs), and a blocked field goal.

*Jaekwon McQueen-Humboldt-TRS - Speedster bolted for 146 yards on 26 touches and a pair of scores in the Titans 44-26 win over Deshler. McQueen also made 10 stops on defense and has 280 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns in two games, along with 26 tackles. Very talented football player in the SE Nebraska 8-Man football circles.

*Lane Belina, Hunter Luther-Howells-Dodge - Senior RB Lane Belina blasted through Fullerton’s defense for 242 yards and TD dashes of 9, 55 and 70 yards on 21 carries inThe Jags 54-20 win over the Warriors. Sophomore quarterback Hunter Luther added 115 rushing yards with 45 and 11 yards TD runs. He also was one for one passing with a 11 yard TD toss to Colton Klosen. Klosen also recorded 8 tackles and a 12 yard Pick-6. Tough junior Dylan Brichacek also ran for a touchdown, made 14 stops and picked off a pass on defense for the 2-0 Howells-Dodge Jaguars.

*Anthony Rezac, Jahmez Ross, Caleb Benning-Omaha Westside - Smooth as silk Warriors QB Anthony Rezac connected on 16 of his 22 aerials for 249 yards and two touchdown passes, both to Caleb Benning in Westside’s 45-0 win over Grand Island. Rezac also added 58 yards rushing on just 5 carries and with two TDs. Benning caught 7 of those Rezac passes for 112 yards and the two scores. Jahmez Ross helped to balance out the Warriors offensive attack by scooting for 94 yards on 14 carries and 2 TDs.

Lest we all forget, Westside visits Bellevue West this Friday. Get there early.

*Seth Erickson-York - Led his Dukes squad to a 21-0 win over Hastings with 139 yards on just 12 totes and touchdown runs of 12 and 87 yards. York will get a severe test this week when two-time defending Class B Bennington comes to town.

*Nolan Beccard, Levi Anthens-Nebraska City Lourdes - 6-0, 175 pound senior quarterback was solid gold in Lourdes CC’s 62-26 win over Palmyra. Beccard was 7 of 9 passing for 109 yards and a scoring pass to Brady Schnitzer. He also ran 11 times for 151 yards and Four TDs and made 9 tackles in the win. Junior Levi Anthens was also a standout on offense, running 10 times for 136 yards with a touchdown, plus 5 assisted stops on defense.

*Abe Molina-Kearney - It took Molina just 7 carries to hit the 166 yard rushing mark with 3 touchdowns in the Bearcats 41-7 win over Fremont. The 5-9, 165 pound senior now has 280 yards on just SIXTEEN carries (19.4 per) after two games.

*Sebastian Boyle, Nate Kelly-Scottsbluff - Boyle, Nebraska prep football’s returning rushing leader, bolted for 150 yards on 25 carries and a TD in the Bluffs 24-21 win over Class A North Platte. Sophomore quarterback Nate Kelly added 70 yards on 17 touches and a touchdown pass to Carter Reisig. Kelly, who checks in at 5-11, 165 pounds had a monster night on defense, logging 13 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Dylan Higby-Clarkson-Leigh - Broke loose for 241 yards on 31 carries and a pair of TDs in the Patriots 36-29 win over Pender. What people seem to forget is the fact that Higby rushed for 238 yards and 3 touchdowns and made 13 tackles in the opening 58-38 loss to EMF. This lad is a whale of a football talent, who already has 143 career for defending D1 Clarkson-Leigh.

*Breckan Schlueter-Exeter-Milligan/Friend - Schlueter, who is chasing the 5000 Yard Career Rushing mark, carried 21 times for 21 times for 245 yards and FIVE touchdowns in EMF’s 80-34 romp over McCool Junction. He now has 467 yards and 8 touchdowns after two games.

Now, here's the deal on Mr. Schlueter. He came into the 2023 season with a massive 4,388 Career Rushing Yards with 67 TDs. He needs just 145 yards rushing against Sandy Creek this Friday to become just the 60th back in Nebraska prep football history to eclipse the 5000 Yard Career Rushing mark.

*Bryson Gadeken-Neligh-Oakdale - In the Warriors 40-24 win over West Point GACC, the 2022 All-State selection completed 10 of 18 passes for 209 yards and 4 touchdowns, rushed 25 times for 94 yards and two more TDs, and made 15 tackles on defense. This young man is a BALLER!

*Ryker Evans, Wryston Bell-Hi-Line - The speedy Evans completed 9-13 passes for 193 yards and 3 touchdowns, rushed 17 times for another 83 big ones with 2 more scores and made 10 stops on defense with an interception in a heartbreaking 36-32 loss to powerhouse North Platte St. Pats. Senior Wryston Bell had 4 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown and made 16 tackles on defense.

*Keenan Valverde, Korvin Fritz-Pierce - After being held to 67 yards rushing in the Bluejays opening season loss to Wahoo, Valverde came back with a vengeance in Pierce’s 28-21 over a fine Columbus Scotus team. The senior sensation rushed for 300 yards on 31 carries and scored every Pierce touchdown in the win. As for Korvin Fritz? He kept the family linebacking tradition going with his 15 tackles against Scotus with 10 solos.

*Marcus Buchanon-Omaha Burke - The 5-11, 172 pound Bulldog wide receiver is a shining star on an 0-2 football team. In an opening season 40-14 loss to Gretna, Buchanan caught 6 passes for 145 yards, accounting for both Omaha Burke touchdowns. Last Friday, in a 41-28 loss to Bellevue West, Marcus caught 10 passes for a monster 206 yards and one TD. Hey, this dude has 352 receiving yards and three scores after two games for an 0-2 football team. BALLER!

*Nolan Maahs, Evan Kastens-Waverly - Senior QB Nolan Maahs completed 15 of 19 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings 42-0 win over Beatrice. Maas also rushed 4 times for 66 yards and another score. Speed merchant Evan Kastens ran 11 times for 52 big ones and THREE TDs. He also converted 5 of 5 PAT kicks for the 2-0 Vikings.