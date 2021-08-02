Wildlife park provides Nebraska safari

The Nebraska Passport program can lead participants to some interesting places. One of this year’s stops was the Lee G. Simmons Conservation Park and Wildlife Safari located near Ashland, which my wife and I visited on an unseasonably cool morning in June.
There are a lot of things to see and do in this area, including the Strategic Air Command (SAC) Museum, Mahoney State Park, and Platte River State Park. The latter is also a 2021 Passport stop.
The 440 acre safari park is home to a collection of various animals and birds, many of which were historically native to Nebraska. These include prairie dogs, elk, deer, bears, wolves, bison, pelicans, eagles, and cranes.
The drive-through tour begins at the elk meadows. A huge heard of cows and calves could be seen grazing on a hillside, while some of the larger bulls were loafing in a shaded valley.
The next stop was the whitetail deer woods. Cattle guards and high fencing separate the species. Although I’m sure they were in there, we didn’t see any deer. Another visitor told me he’d been to the park four times this summer with his grandchildren and had yet to spot a deer.
Apparently the park’s whitetails are as elusive as their wild counterparts often are when I’m bowhunting.
From the deer woods we continued on through the pelican wetlands and past the eagle aviary. Numerous pelicans were swimming in the water and preening themselves on the bank.
The pelicans seemed content where they were, but large nets over the aviary kept the bald eagles from soaring away.
Next, we drove through the crane meadow. Several sandhill cranes of various sizes and ages were either standing in the water or walking across the road. If you want to get up close and personal with a crane, this is the place to do it. Their tameness allows detailed examination of these scrawny yet beautiful birds whose migratory cousins visit Nebraska each spring by the thousands.
Also inhabiting the crane meadow were numerous Canada geese and even a few trumpeter swans. A trail from the concession area near the meadow leads hikers deeper into the woods to where the wolves and bears are.
The driving trail loops around the bison plains, where a huge herd of buffalo roam. However, there wasn’t much roaming going on as we drove past the herd. Instead, the bison were content to lounge on a breezy hillside as the day was quickly warming.
The park’s design provides an intimate way to introduce children to wildlife. It’s also a great place for adults to closely observe a number of species they would only be able to watch from afar in the wild.
For more information, visit wildlifesafaripark.com or call 402-944-9453.
Jarrod Spilger is the Outdoor writer for The Independent.