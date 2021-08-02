Wildlife park provides Nebraska safari

The pelicans seemed content where they were, but large nets over the aviary kept the bald eagles from soaring away.

Next, we drove through the crane meadow. Several sandhill cranes of various sizes and ages were either standing in the water or walking across the road. If you want to get up close and personal with a crane, this is the place to do it. Their tameness allows detailed examination of these scrawny yet beautiful birds whose migratory cousins visit Nebraska each spring by the thousands.

Also inhabiting the crane meadow were numerous Canada geese and even a few trumpeter swans. A trail from the concession area near the meadow leads hikers deeper into the woods to where the wolves and bears are.

The driving trail loops around the bison plains, where a huge herd of buffalo roam. However, there wasn’t much roaming going on as we drove past the herd. Instead, the bison were content to lounge on a breezy hillside as the day was quickly warming.

The park’s design provides an intimate way to introduce children to wildlife. It’s also a great place for adults to closely observe a number of species they would only be able to watch from afar in the wild.

For more information, visit wildlifesafaripark.com or call 402-944-9453.

Jarrod Spilger is the Outdoor writer for The Independent.