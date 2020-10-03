Winning filly: Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic in Preakness

BALTIMORE — Filly Swiss Skydiver added another memorable moment to cap off a topsy-turvy Triple Crown season.

Jockey Robby Albarado made a power move to pass favored Authentic around the far turn, and Swiss Skydiver went head to head and beat him by a neck after a stretch duel in the Preakness Stakes run without fans Saturday. She’s the sixth filly and first since Rachel Alexandra in 2009 to win the Preakness, which this year served as the third leg of the Triple Crown for the first time.

“She’s just such a special filly,” said trainer Kenny McPeek, who won the Preakness for the first time for his second Triple Crown race victory. “Just a real honor to be around a horse like this.”

At odds of 11-1, Swiss Skydiver pulled off an upset of 3-2 favorite Authentic, who came in off winning the Kentucky Derby. It became a two-horse race with the rest of the field 10 lengths behind.

Jesus’ Team was a distant third at 40-1 and Art Collector fourth at 2-1. The 145th running of the Preakness at a mostly empty Pimlico Race Course came four weeks after the Kentucky Derby and 3 1/2 months since the Belmont as they were held out of order for the first time since the 1930s.