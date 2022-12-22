Wood River boys overcoming youth, injuries from fall sports

In his first year as coach of the Wood River boys basketball team, Josh Nuss said the season’s gone about as expected so far.

“Offensively, we’re not clicking on all cylinders but defensively, we’re playing as hard as most teams around,” Nuss said. “I thought defensively would be where we need to improve much and with a young bunch, they’ve done a good job.”

The Eagles are off to a 4-2 start this season and coming off of a double overtime thrilling win over Cozad in the first round of the Runza Holiday Tournament.

Nuss said it was great to overcome the adversity and described the back and forth momentum twists the game had.

“The first overtime, we came down and hit a 3-pointer and got some confidence going there,” Nuss said. “We had them held, but their best player got loose and hit another three to tie it. Our guys just kept their composure and defensively shut them down when we needed to and got some rebounds. Second overtime, we hit another three and clutched it with some free throws down the stretch.”

Wood River has been dealing with numerous injuries to start the season, most carried over from football.

In the football season, the Eagles lost Josh Luehr to a knee injury, Reid Graves broke his wrist, Waylon Cronk dealt with a knee injury, Beau Rohrich injured his collarbone, Caleb Paulk had a wrist injury and Laramie Frear dealt with an injury.

“We didn’t know what it was going to look like from the start, but guys believed in what we could do and listened well and believe in me as a coach and what we’re doing as a program,” Nuss said.

Wood River had to replace four senior starters from last year’s 20-7 team that was one win away from the state tournament. Paulk, who scored 24 points in the Eagles win against Cozad, is the senior leader right now.

Nuss also said Graves and sophomore Christian Johnson have been playing well.

“I’d have to start with Caleb Paulk being the leader right now,” Nuss said. “He’s not a very vocal leader but on the court, he does the little things right, and he’s been hustling and playing well inside for us. There’s been a lot of mismatches for him early this season, so he’s been able to win the paint for us. He’s scoring around the basket like he needs to and getting to the free throw line.

“Our junior guard Reid, when he got healthy finally, made some big plays and took care of the ball. He’s shut down one of their best players every night. Christian Johnson, our sophomore, struggled early but has been playing well now. He’s been doing good offensively and defensively, he’s usually on their second best player. He’s very active all the way around.”

Nuss said the strength of the Eagles right now is slowing down opponents who want to play pass as well as letting Paulk work inside the paint. However, he’d like to see their outside shooting continue to improve.

“The Blue Hill game, we really struggled to hit shots outside and ended up losing by six,” Nuss said. “We had a lot of good looks and only five turnovers. Just getting our shots to fall down. The biggest thing they believe is that our defense is going to keep us in a lot of games. If we can hit some shots, it’s a big bonus for us.”

Nuss said they haven’t played any zone defense yet this year, and the key to their success on that end of the floor has been communication.

“If we’re in a bind, making sure we’re talking and getting people where they need to be,” Nuss said. “Getting through screens and not trying to switch through everything. That way, it’s easier on the defensive end and you don’t have mismatches when you don’t need them.”

Nuss said that there’s always things you’d like to improve as a coach, but that getting to know the players this summer and in football has helped.

“From the summer, I know we struggled but with a new coach coming in from last year to this year, they’ve had five coaches in five years,” Nuss said. “This summer was just trying to get to know the kids a little bit. I coached them in football, so I knew a lot of them. Getting to know them and seeing what they could do this summer and adjusting from there.

“There’s times where it looks like we’re progressing like we need to and then there’s times you see the young kids’ mistakes out there where you just have to live with them and do the best you can to correct it. …I feel like we have a good mix of our seniors who do a good job of trying to help them out and aren’t too hard on them.”

Wood River has a tough slate ahead that includes C-1 No. 6 Central City in the next round of the Runza Holiday Tournament and C-2 No. 3 Amherst coming out of the break. Nuss said their season goal is just to play competitive basketball in every game.

“Hopefully, we’re making a run at a conference title,” Nuss said. “I know our district is going to be tough. We have us, Adams Central, Kearney Catholic, Minden and Gibbon. We have to make sure we’re playing well at that time. It will be tough, but that’s why it’s important during the season that we’re in every game and trying to battle and get wins we need to get.”

Nuss said the focus is on continuing to build team chemistry.

“It’s more about building relationships with these kids and wanting to get to know what their strengths and weaknesses are,” Nuss said. “Just knowing those and coming in as a coach and knowing we have to be a team. That’s how we’re going to win games, and that’s how we're going to lose games. Together. Just getting the best out of each individual we can and making sure when we’re on the court that we’re playing Wood River basketball out there. Right now, I think they’ve done a good job of that.”