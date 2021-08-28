Youthful Fullerton looks Solid in a Hot 30-20 win over Central Valley.

Fullerton had an impressive opening drive, chewing up 6 minutes, 37 seconds before coming up short at the Central Valley 17. A holding call on a 2nd and goal at the 10 yard line didn’t help matters any.

One play later, the Warriors had another opportunity when Grant Pickrell pirated Central Valley quarterback Carson Corman’s first pass of the day at the Cougar 30 yard line.

Fullerton failed to convert after taking over though, when the Warriors coughed up the ball back at Central Valley’s 34.

But...it didn’t take long for the home town Warriors to score after holding the Cougars to a minus 3 yards on three rushing attempts on their possession (following the Fullerton fumble)

After a fine punt to Fullerton’s 23 yard line, Warrior head coach Brandon Siegel opened the Fullerton trickery playbook that had Brady Cook lining up back in the Wildcat formation looking for a partially hidden Fletcher Dubas downfield on a pass pattern.

Worked like a charm to the tune of 33 yards, with Dubas slipping out of the Warrior backfield for a gain that carried all the way from the Fullerton 24 to the Central Valley 23 yard line.