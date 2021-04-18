Zavala: Annual CNTC meet set for next Monday at Northwest High School

The Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships has always produced a lot of memories for everyone involved.

Last year was obviously one people would not consider a memorable one, mostly because the meet didn’t happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there have been instances in the past where the meet was either postponed to a later date or called off later during the day because of weather, last year was the first time the meet did not take place since its debut in 1993.

What made it more difficult was that if the meet would have happened, it would have been in what might been one of the nicest days during the entire spring.

Hopefully we won’t have to worry about that as we are one week away from the CNTC, which takes place at 3 p.m. Monday at Northwest High School.

It is usually one of the meets many area athletes look forward to every year and one that many enjoy competing in. And many consider it to be the highlight of their season if they get to compete in the meet.

The smaller schools in Class C and D, especially. A lot of those athletes get to compete against the bigger classes.