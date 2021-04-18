Zavala: Annual CNTC meet set for next Monday at Northwest High School

The Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships has always produced a lot of memories for everyone involved.
Last year was obviously one people would not consider a memorable one, mostly because the meet didn’t happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While there have been instances in the past where the meet was either postponed to a later date or called off later during the day because of weather, last year was the first time the meet did not take place since its debut in 1993.
What made it more difficult was that if the meet would have happened, it would have been in what might been one of the nicest days during the entire spring.
Hopefully we won’t have to worry about that as we are one week away from the CNTC, which takes place at 3 p.m. Monday at Northwest High School.
It is usually one of the meets many area athletes look forward to every year and one that many enjoy competing in. And many consider it to be the highlight of their season if they get to compete in the meet.
The smaller schools in Class C and D, especially. A lot of those athletes get to compete against the bigger classes.
If someone from the meet does very well, I would say about 90% of the time, that same person would do very well at the state meet the following month.
Here are a few highlights from the meet:
n There have been only three athletes who have an individual event all four years. Those athletes include Grand Island Central Catholic’s Jenny Green (pole vault, 2000-03), Aurora’s Maggie Schneider (800, 2009-12) and Ravenna’s Alexis Dale (high jump, 2013-16).
n The Aurora girls have won the past eight 3,200 relay races, which put a few of their athletes with four gold medals won in the event. Those Huskie athletes include Maggie Grosshans (2012-15), Emily Standage (2014-17), Adyson Narber (2014-17) and Kennedy Krejdl (2015-18).
n Northwest’s Cody Rush, who went on to compete at Nebraska, set two meet records in the 200 and 400, and helped the Viking relay 3,200 and 1,600 relay teams to victories in winning the outstanding boys athlete of the meet in 2011. He won four events the following year to finish with eight overall gold medals, which is the overall boys leader.
n Shelton’s Kalyn Brannagan, who transferred to Kearney Catholic her senior year, is the all-time girls leader in gold medals won with 11.
n Former Sports Editor Bob Hamar said in a piece a few years ago during the first 800 race at the meet where Giltner’s Nate Nauman nipped Hastings’ Kevin Krull in the final moments of the race was one of his favorite moments. Nauman won at 2:02.23, while Krull was second at 2:02.68. Hamar said it sounded like the whole town of Giltner was there when Nauman was coming down the final stretch.
n Former Grand Island Senior High track coach John Farrand, who came with the idea for the CNTC, said the very first individual race in the 110 hurdles where Grand Island’s Bryce Holms won the race over Wood River and current Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and Albion’s Jason Holms. Holmes won at 14.40, while Olnes and Frost were right behind him at 14.43 and 14.45, respectively.
n The boys 1,600 relay race in 2019, which is the last race to take place in the meet, might be one fans who attended will remember for a long time. GICC, St. Paul and Nebraska Christian were having a battle throughout the entire race, including the final lap while taking turns with the lead. But out of nowhere, Brent Wetovick helps Fullerton, who was in fourth when he got the baton, come back to help the Warriors. He passed all three final runners in the final leg as Fullerton won the event by 0.42 seconds ahead of St. Paul.
So what will we see in the following week? That remains to be seen but I’m sure athletes who take part in the meet who enjoy every moment of it.
And also, pray for nice weather as well. We’ve been fortunate the last few years. As of Sunday afternoon, the forecast for April 26 on weather.com calls for partly cloudy with a high of 77 degrees.
So sure to look for the meet entries online at www.theindependent.com sometime late Saturday afternoon and in Sunday’s edition.
Attention coaches
Speaking of entries, make sure you have your entries submitted by 8 p.m. Friday night.
If you have not received any information about the meet, please contact me at marc.zavala@theindependent or coach Harrington at bharrington@ginorthwest.org.
CNTC help wanted
Anyone interested in working the CNTC meet, please contact Northwest activities director Matt Fritsche at 308-385-6389 (ext. 5120) or e-mail him at mfritsche@ginorthwest.org or coach Harrington at the e-mail listed above.
Marc Zavala writes track and field for The Independent.