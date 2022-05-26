Zavala: Grand Island Central Catholic's state title required a team effot

They say track and field is an individual sport.

But it can be a team sport as well.

The Grand Island Central Catholic boys proved that last weekend.

The Crusaders needed every point they could muster from everyone during the state track and field meet last week in Omaha.

GICC won three events and brought home 11 total medals to help them claim the Class C state championship.

“It was (an) amazing two days with the way everyone competed. Everyone had great meets,” GICC coach Keith Kester said.

Battle Creek had built a big lead on the Crusaders earlier in the meet, but they fought back to within 62-58 going into the 1,600 relay, the final event.

But Gage Steinke, who was a member of the 1,600 relay, hurt his hamstring during the 100 finals.

Kester brought up three alternates to fill in on relays in case something happens. Ishmael Nadir would be the one that filled in for Steinke.

“We try to stress to our alternates to be ready to run in case something happens,” Kester said. “Ishmael was ready to run if the opportunity was there. ”

The Crusaders ran in the first heat of the relay. Ben Alberts started off then handed off to Nadir, who kept GICC around 1-2 during his lap.

Then he handed off to Isaac Herbek on the third, then Brayton Johnson helped the Crusaders win the heat at 3:32.02.

Neumann won the second heat, but the Crusaders’ time was better by .06, which gave them the title after Battle Creek was fifth in the heat and seventh overall.

“Ishmael did a great job. His split was a PR and (he) fought and competed throughout the entire race,” Kester said. “He gave Isaac a chance to keep us in that spot.

“That’s definitely a team effort right there. We came out of the slow heat and knew one of our top runners wasn’t going to compete in it. Overcoming the mental part of realizing that didn’t become a downer for them and (they) rose to the occasion. All four boys ran well.”

The Crusaders won two other events. Johnson won the 400, while Alberts claimed the 800.

But GICC got points in the other events, especially in the triple jump. Both Herbek and Marcus Lowry had personal bests to place third and sixth, respectively, in the event Friday.

“That helped us get off to the start that we needed,” Kester said. “It took everybody on their part both days to put us in that position. Everybody that we brought down scored points in some way for us to help us win this.”

And Kester said the boys have been supportive of not only each other, but to the Crusader girl athletes.

He said many of them were down on the field supporting Marissa Rerucha when she won her state title in the pole vault, going 11-6.

“(The support) is so important,” Kester said. “We try to do everything as a team, both boys and girls. It shows that everyone cares about each other and care about how they do. They practice together, have meets together and all that.”

“I know watching the success Marissa had in the pole vault was something that motivated the boys. And the success benefits both sides because it makes both sides want to work harder and get better.”

Not to be outdone, here were some other area state champions during the four days last week in Omaha:

- The Northwest foursome of Kyra Ray, Avyn Urbanski, Grace Baasch and Samantha Roby came together in the 400 relay to not only win the Class B race, but set a Class B state record of 48.12.

- Riverside’s Tony Berger won three events in Class D during the weekend. The Charger senior won the triple jump (44-3 1/4), long jump (21-6 1/2), and his second 110 hurdles title (14.63).

- Aurora’s Gage Griffith captured two Class B titles in winning both the shot put (57-4 1/2) and the discus (168-11) for the second-straight season.

- Arcadia-Loup City’s Jessica Stieb captured both Class C titles in the discus (137-11) and her second-consecutive shot put (47-5 1/4). The shot put title is also her second-consecutive All-gold medal.

- Fullerton’s Teagan Gonsior took home her second-straight Class D long jump title (17-8).

- St. Paul’s Conner Wells won his second-straight Class B 800 title (1:56.01).

- Aurora’s Carsen Staehr claimed the Class B triple jump (46-6).

- Adams Central’s Breck Samuelson captured the Class B high jump (6-8).

To go along with the winners, the area brought home a total of 109 medals from the state track meet last week.

All-Time All-Area leaders

A few of those same athletes mentioned earlier made their way into the Independent All-Area leaders.

I mentioned the Northwest’s girls 400 relay time puts them at the No. 1 spot in the event. They passed the 2014 Viking squad that went 49.11

Stieb’s winning throw in the shot put puts her No. 1 on the charts. The record was previously held by Northwest’s Taylor Johnson, who threw 46-0 in 2010.

Rerucha went 12-1 during the pole vault in the season, putting her at No. 3 in the event.

Griffith threw 186-3 in the discus, putting him at No. 3 all-time, while Staehr’s 47-5 leap in the triple jump has him at No. 2.

As I close the books on what had to be one of the best, if not the best track season I can remember, I want to give a shout out to not only the track and field athletes, but to all of the spring athletes on what they accomplished during the season.

Marc Zavala is a sports writer for The Independent.

